These are the happiest places to live, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Merseyside is a popular area, with several idyllic locations to settle down, outside of Liverpool.

With multiple sandy beaches, coastal walks, historic hidden gems and independent eateries, Merseyside is the perfect place to settle down.

But, which area has the happiest residents?

Barrows and Forrester have helped us to combine house price data for postcodes in and around Liverpool with local authority scores in the National Happiness Index compiled by the Office for National Statistics. The result is this list of places people are keen to move to and where those already there are most contented.

For anyone thinking of selling up and moving out, we’ve also included how much property is likely to set you back there.

1 . Merseyside’s happiest and most desirable places to live Did your area make the list? Photo Sales

2 . Hightown, Sefton Hightown is a coastal area in Sefton, named Merseyside’s most desirable village. It has a happiness score of 7.62 and average house price of £272,964. Photo Sales

3 . Formby, Sefton Formby is an idyllic Sefton location, with coastal walks, a popular beach and nature reserve. The area is known for its sand dunes and pinewoods, and is a popular tourist location. It has a happiness score of 7.62 and an average house price of £304,109. Photo Sales

4 . Crosby, Sefton Crosby is a popular area in Sefton, known for its beautiful beach, ‘iron man’ statues and idyllic views Mersey Estuary and the Welsh mountains. It has a happiness score of 7.62 and an average house price of £246,445. Photo Sales