Sunshine is finally here and I’m so ready to put my shorts on, grab a lolly ice and head to the beach. And, I don’t even need to leave Merseyside to have a proper trip to the seaside, with our lovely region boasting a number of breathtaking, sandy beaches.
From hidden Wirral gems to popular tourist beaches in Sefton, there are tons of wonderful locations to choose from and many offer a range of coastal activities, food, drink and other facilities.
Take a look at 11 of my favourite Merseyside beaches below.
1. Red Rocks, Hoylake
Red Rocks is a coastal reserve in Hoylake, consisting of sand dunes, reedbeds and marsh. The sandy beach looks out to Hilbre Island and the Dee Estuary, and is popular throughout the warmer months. | Google Street View
2. New Brighton, Wirral
It's not really summer if you don't have at least one trip to New Brighton. The seaside town on the Wirral features everything you'd expect, from a rock shop to plenty chippies, arcades and a gorgeous beach. | Local TV
3. Formby Beach, Sefton
Formby Beach offers a change of scenery with its stunning sand dunes and pine woodlands.
Part of the National Trust, this unspoiled stretch of coastline is perfect for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts.
Explore the network of footpaths through the dunes, spot red squirrels in the pine forest, or simply relax on the beach and enjoy the peaceful surroundings. | Gavin Wray
4. Moreton Beach, Wirral
Moreton beach popular, sandy beach near to Leasowe Common within the North Wirral Coastal Park. Facilities include a café, toilets and a shop. | William Starkey, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons