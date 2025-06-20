3 . Formby Beach, Sefton

Formby Beach offers a change of scenery with its stunning sand dunes and pine woodlands. Part of the National Trust, this unspoiled stretch of coastline is perfect for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts. Explore the network of footpaths through the dunes, spot red squirrels in the pine forest, or simply relax on the beach and enjoy the peaceful surroundings. | Gavin Wray