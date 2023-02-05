3 . Creed

Goodison Park was a filming location for Creed - a spin-off from the Rocky series of films - in 2015. Filming took place during half-time of a Premier League match between Everton and West Bromwich Albion. The stadium later hosted the climactic ight between the hero Donnie and villian Ricky Conlan - played by Liverpool boxer Tony Bellew. US actor Sylvester Stallone had been to the stadium before, to promote his Rocky Balboa film in 2007.