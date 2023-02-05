The city’s historic architecture has set the scene for Hollywood movies and gritty dramas.
Dubbed as the ‘Hollywood of the North’, Liverpool is one of he most filmed cities outside of London, and hundreds of movies and TV shows have been produced here over the years.
The city’s historic architecture has set the scene for blockbuster films, including The Batman and Fantastic Beasts, and huge drama’s like The Crown and Peaky Blinders.
Paramount+ recently became the first major long-term tenants of The Depot - the city’s new studio complex - and are currently filming Sexy Beast.
Take a look to see if your favourite film or TV show was filmed right here in the city.
1. Peaky Blinders
Liverpool has featured in Peaky Blinders on a regular basis since the early days of the show. It returned for the sixth season with Cillian Murphy and the star-studded cast joined by Scouse favourite Stephen Graham for filming at Stanley Dock.
Photo: Caryn Mandabach Productions
2. The Batman
During shooting in October 2020, Batman stood atop the Liver Building as it was used as the Gotham City Police Department with helicopters circling above.
The Caped Crusader could also be seen at Anfield Cemetery, while St George’s Hall was used as Gotham City Hall.
Photo: Colin McPherson/Getty Images
3. Creed
Goodison Park was a filming location for Creed - a spin-off from the Rocky series of films - in 2015. Filming took place during half-time of a Premier League match between Everton and West Bromwich Albion. The stadium later hosted the climactic ight between the hero Donnie and villian Ricky Conlan - played by Liverpool boxer Tony Bellew. US actor Sylvester Stallone had been to the stadium before, to promote his Rocky Balboa film in 2007.
4. Sexy Beast
Paramount+ is currently filming Sexy Beast in Liverpool after becoming the first long-term tenants of The Depot film studio. Scenes are also being shot on locations across the city, such as Water Street, pictured here.
Photo: Image: Emma Dukes/LiverpoolWorld