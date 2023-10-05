Register
11 cosy Liverpool pubs with roaring fires - perfect for an autumn pint

These traditional Liverpool pubs and bars offer thirst-quenching pints in front of cosy log burning fires.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:55 BST

Autumn is here and while the temperature isn’t as chilly as usual just yet, colder days and nights are coming.

As the leaves begin to change colour and the evenings become darker, there is something truly lovely about sipping a pint in front of a real fire, in a cosy local pub. But, which Liverpool pubs feature roaring fires?

We’ve done the research so you don’t have to, and created a list of some of the best traditional pubs in the city, which feature real log or coal burning fires.

The Monro is a cosy gastropub which serves great food and has a lovely fire.

1. The Monro, Duke Street

The Monro is a cosy gastropub which serves great food and has a lovely fire. Photo: The Monro via Facebook

The recently renovated ‘Big House’ features a ‘Smoking Room’ with a gorgeous fireplace.

2. The Vines, Lime Street

The recently renovated ‘Big House’ features a ‘Smoking Room’ with a gorgeous fireplace. Photo: The Vines via Instagram

The Richmond Tavern is a traditional pub in Wavertree with a large fireplace, perfect for a warming autumn pint.

3. The Richmond Tavern, Wavertree

The Richmond Tavern is a traditional pub in Wavertree with a large fireplace, perfect for a warming autumn pint. Photo: The Richmond Tavern, Wavertree

The Black Bull is an Ember Inns pub in Gateacre Brow. It has a roaring log fire and classic pub grub.

4. The Black Bull, Gateacre

The Black Bull is an Ember Inns pub in Gateacre Brow. It has a roaring log fire and classic pub grub. Photo: The Black Bull

