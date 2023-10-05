These traditional Liverpool pubs and bars offer thirst-quenching pints in front of cosy log burning fires.

Autumn is here and while the temperature isn’t as chilly as usual just yet, colder days and nights are coming.

As the leaves begin to change colour and the evenings become darker, there is something truly lovely about sipping a pint in front of a real fire, in a cosy local pub. But, which Liverpool pubs feature roaring fires?

We’ve done the research so you don’t have to, and created a list of some of the best traditional pubs in the city, which feature real log or coal burning fires.

1 . The Monro, Duke Street The Monro is a cosy gastropub which serves great food and has a lovely fire. Photo: The Monro via Facebook

2 . The Vines, Lime Street The recently renovated ‘Big House’ features a ‘Smoking Room’ with a gorgeous fireplace. Photo: The Vines via Instagram

3 . The Richmond Tavern, Wavertree The Richmond Tavern is a traditional pub in Wavertree with a large fireplace, perfect for a warming autumn pint. Photo: The Richmond Tavern, Wavertree

4 . The Black Bull, Gateacre The Black Bull is an Ember Inns pub in Gateacre Brow. It has a roaring log fire and classic pub grub. Photo: The Black Bull