11 cosy Liverpool pubs with roaring fires - perfect for an autumn pint
These traditional Liverpool pubs and bars offer thirst-quenching pints in front of cosy log burning fires.
Autumn is here and while the temperature isn’t as chilly as usual just yet, colder days and nights are coming.
As the leaves begin to change colour and the evenings become darker, there is something truly lovely about sipping a pint in front of a real fire, in a cosy local pub. But, which Liverpool pubs feature roaring fires?
We’ve done the research so you don’t have to, and created a list of some of the best traditional pubs in the city, which feature real log or coal burning fires.