These breathtaking buildings are worth a visit.

Merseyside and its surrounding areas are home to some beautiful manor houses and stately homes, that have been standing for centuries.

Perfect for a day out, many of these incredible buildings are surrounded by stunning gardens and acres of greenery, and feature cafes and restaurants too.

Many feature original Victorian or Tudor designs, and appear frozen in time, with decor and furniture being that of man centuries ago. The breathtaking grounds are well worth a visit, and are perfect for exploring while the sun shines.

Here are 11 historic houses that are a short drive away from Liverpool.

1 . Sudley House, Mossley Hill Sudley House in South Liverpool is a hidden gem. Noted for its Aesthetic Movement interiors, it celebrated its 200th birthday last year. It also houses the only surviving Victorian merchant art collection in Britain still hanging in its original location. Decorated in a Victorian style, it still has many original features. Photo: liverpoolmuseums.org

2 . Croxteth Hall, Croxteth Croxteth Hall was built in 1575, and additional wings have been added to it since. The Grade II* listed Hall and collection of Grade II listed outbuildings sit amid 500 acres of woodland, pastures, ponds and streams which the public are able to visit. Photo: Tony Davies Photogra - stock.ado

3 . Rufford Old Hall, Ormskirk Rufford Old Hall was built in about 1530 for Sir Robert Hesketh and only the Great Hall survives from the original structure. Now a National Trust property, the Tudor building is surrounded by Victorian and Edwardian gardens. There is a cosy team room and woodlands to explore. Photo: Michael D Beckwith, CC BY 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

4 . Inglewood Manor, Cheshire Inglewood Manor is an Edwardian country house surrounded by 38 acres of exquisite grounds. The Grade II listed hotel is a popular spot for weddings but, you can also visit the restaurant or book afternoon tea. Photo: Derek Henry/Inglewood Manor Hotel

