3 . The Light of India - Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds may not be a food critic, but he is a pretty famous Hollywood star with a huge audience and he caused an influx of orders for this Wirral restaurant. Celebrating one of Wrexham AFC's wins, Reynolds went to The Light of India in Ellesmere Port and shared their flyer to his 44.8 million followers, declaring it 'the best Indian food in Europe’. Photo: The Light of India