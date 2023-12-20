Register
BREAKING

11 Liverpool restaurants recommended by famous chefs, food critics and celebrities

These popular restaurants in and around Liverpool are highly recommended by famous foodies and Hollywood stars, including Jay Rayner, Marcus Wareing, Nigella Lawson and Ryan Reynolds.

By Emma Dukes, Dominic Raynor
Published 14th Nov 2023, 16:23 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 11:45 GMT

The food and drink scene in Liverpool continues to go from strength to strength, with more restaurants than ever listed in the prestigious Michelin guide and new venues springing up all over the city.

The region also attracts some of the best palates in the foodie business with recommendations from The Observer food critic Jay Rayner, the King’s stepson and cookbook author Tom Parker Bowles and Masterchef judge Marcus Wareing.

Not all of their suggestions are Michelin-starred restaurants either. The eateries they have reviewed are suitable for a variety of budgets and tastes, ranging from a family-run bakehouse to fine dining.

The Liverpool region has also had some high-profile celebrity diners giving glowing reviews of the food. Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds declared one Indian restaurant the 'best in Europe'.

So, here are 11 eateries in and around Liverpool, recommended by famous foodies and celebrities.

Michelin-starred celebrity chef and Masterchef: The Professionals judge Marcus Wareing knows a thing or two about food and says Birkdale venue Bistrot Vérité is one of the best places to eat in the country. He told Conde Nast Traveller it is 'the most fabulous French bistro' and 'serves beautifully cooked food'.

1. Bistrot Vérité - Marcus Wareing

Michelin-starred celebrity chef and Masterchef: The Professionals judge Marcus Wareing knows a thing or two about food and says Birkdale venue Bistrot Vérité is one of the best places to eat in the country. He told Conde Nast Traveller it is 'the most fabulous French bistro' and 'serves beautifully cooked food'. Photo: @Bistrot Verite/Instagram

Popular small plates restaurant MARAY rose to fame after Jay Rayner praised its food. He said: “The falafel at Maray, made from scratch every day, is a marvellous thing: crisp outside, puffing a sweet nuttiness from inside as you break them open."

2. MARAY - Jay Rayner

Popular small plates restaurant MARAY rose to fame after Jay Rayner praised its food. He said: “The falafel at Maray, made from scratch every day, is a marvellous thing: crisp outside, puffing a sweet nuttiness from inside as you break them open." Photo: MARAY

Ryan Reynolds may not be a food critic, but he is a pretty famous Hollywood star with a huge audience and he caused an influx of orders for this Wirral restaurant. Celebrating one of Wrexham AFC's wins, Reynolds went to The Light of India in Ellesmere Port and shared their flyer to his 44.8 million followers, declaring it 'the best Indian food in Europe’.

3. The Light of India - Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds may not be a food critic, but he is a pretty famous Hollywood star with a huge audience and he caused an influx of orders for this Wirral restaurant. Celebrating one of Wrexham AFC's wins, Reynolds went to The Light of India in Ellesmere Port and shared their flyer to his 44.8 million followers, declaring it 'the best Indian food in Europe’. Photo: The Light of India

Food critic and author, Felicity Cloake, visited Liverpool’s Wreckfish just after it opened and gave it a rave review. She said it already “felt like part of the local furniture” and staff were “genuinely friendly and warm."

4. Wreckfish - Felicity Cloake

Food critic and author, Felicity Cloake, visited Liverpool’s Wreckfish just after it opened and gave it a rave review. She said it already “felt like part of the local furniture” and staff were “genuinely friendly and warm." Photo: Wreckfish

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolRestaurantsStarsHomeHollywoodCelebritiesFoodMichelinRyan ReynoldsMasterChefRestaurant