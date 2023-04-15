The first mini-heatwave of 2023 is set to hit later this month, with temperatures expected to reach 16°C in Liverpool from Monday 17 April. Long-term forecasters have also predicted some more hot conditions are likely this summer, following a year which saw the city record its highest ever temperature.

There are a host of pubs and bars in Liverpool that have great beer gardens to enjoy as temperatures begin to rise and the sun returns to blue skies. So, we have sifted through the long list to pick out a selection of great places where you can dine, drink and enjoy the weather with friends.

Here are 11 of the best:

The Botanical Garden

People enjoy a bank holiday drink at Botanical Gardens.

The Botanical Garden is an outdoor bar and gin venue tucked away in the Baltic Triangle, which only opens during the warmer months. The small venue is located on New Bird Street, just off Jamaica Street, and is a hit with locals when the sun is out. It offers a range of drinks such as locally brewed beers, gin tins and more, as well as locally made pizza.

🗓️📍Opening times: 12 pm until 11 pm (Monday to Sunday) - 49 New Bird St, Liverpool - L1 0DN

Eden at Red Door

Eden at Red Door. Image: @EdenatRedDoor/Facebook

Red Door on Berry Street focuses on cocktails and music but also features the Eden Terrace rooftop bar - ‘offering a sumptuous, paradisal atmosphere complete with table service’. Decorated with whitewashed brickwork, plush cushions, foliage and distressed furniture.

🗓️📍Opening times: 6 pm until 3 am (Thursday to Sunday) - 21-23 Berry St, Liverpool L1 9DF

Thomas Rigby’s Courtyard

Why not soak in the sun, sip a pint and relax in the courtyard of one of the oldest pubs located in the heart of Liverpool’s city centre. Thomas Rigby’s boasts an extensive beer list of over 40 as well as serving hearty pub grub to be enjoyed by all. Very popular amongst locals, known for its buzzing atmosphere.

🗓️📍Opening times: 12 pm until 11 pm (Monday to Sunday) - 23-25 Dale Street, Liverpool - L2 2EZ

Kazimier Gardens

A cool split-level venue that has a booming beer garden. An affordable drinks menu and regular live music performances to boot, the outside area is often used for clubbing nights too. You do not need to book either, so turn up with friends and family and drink the nights away at Kazimier Gardens.

🗓️📍Opening times: 4 pm to 11 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 12 pm to 11 pm (Friday to Sunday) -32 Seel Street, Liverpool - L1 4BE

Bombed Out Church

St Luke’s Church - often dubbed by locals as the ‘Bombed Out Church’ - is a former Anglican church that sits on the corner of Berry Street and Leece Street. A wide open space of greenery with picnic tables and chairs laid atop, this popular Merseyside beer garden is also dog-friendly, so bring your furry friends along with you this summer. A vibe that customers have described as ‘chilled’ and ‘lovely’ which makes it a perfect place to enjoy their reasonably priced refreshments under the Liverpool sunshine.

🗓️📍Opening times: 12 pm to 8 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 12 to 10 pm (Friday to Sunday) - Bombed Out Church, Leece Street, Liverpool - L1 2TR

The Monro Gastropub

Catch some rays whilst enjoying some chilled beverages in the courtyard of this typically British gastropub. Not only can you bring your dog along with you - which will be entitled to a fresh bowl of water and a small treat - drinks here are affordable and refreshing. The Monro courtyard gives you plenty of space to sit and stand around, mingle with others and bask in the sunshine.

🗓️📍Opening times: 12 pm to 10 pm (Wednesdays and Thursdays), 12 pm to 11:30 (Fridays and Saturdays), 12 pm to 9 pm (Sundays) - 92 Duke Street, Liverpool - L1 5AG

The Pump House

The Pump House has a relaxing beer garden to visit and enjoy a few pints. Sip one of the beers on its extensive drinks menu whilst sitting alongside the water of the famous Albert Docks. This converted Victorian pump house serves pub grub too.

🗓️📍Opening times: 11 am to 11 pm (Monday to Sunday) - Albert Dock, Liverpool - L3 4AN

Love and Rockets

Tucked away on Lark Lane, Love and Rockets is a chic pub with a hip vibe, all whilst boasting the most supreme menu filled with the best comfort food and drinks. All of which can be enjoyed sitting in its stylish and modern beer garden, littered with several benches. Live sporting events are also shown here.

🗓️📍Opening times include: 12 pm to 11.30 pm (Monday to Friday), 11 am to 12 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 11 pm (Sunday) - 52 Lark Lane, Liverpool - L17 8U

The Dovedale Towers

The Dovedale Towers is a hearty tavern with the perfect open-air beer garden to sink pints and enjoy cocktails this summer. Situated on the world famous Penny Lane, this gastro pub also serves great pub food, as well as showcasing all the big live sports events. Making a reservation is not required, but you can do so via the booking page .

🗓️📍Opening times include: 12 pm to 12 am (Monday to Thursday, Sundays), 12 pm to 1 am (Fridays and Saturdays) - 60 Penny Lane, Liverpool - L18 1DG

Sub Rosa

Sub Rosa. Image: @subrosa/facebook

This outdoor pop-up bar is found in Liverpool’s artistic Baltic Triangle, known for serving tastebud tickling drinks all year round. You could even privately hire an area for an event such as hen parties or stag doos, or even for a casual drink with friends and family. A menu boasting tasty foods, as well as vegan and gluten free options, is a huge attraction of Sub Rosa.

🗓️📍Please note that the following opening times could be affected by either scheduled events or bad weather: 4 pm to 10 pm (Thursdays), 4 pm to 11 pm (Fridays), 12 pm to 11 pm (Saturdays), 2 pm to 10 pm (Sundays) - 3 Kings Dock Street, Liverpool - L1 8JU

The Merchant

The Merchant, Liverpool. Image: @The Merchant/Facebook

With the perfect vibe to boot, The Merchant is littered with beer garden tables that help create a lively atmosphere. Renowned for serving the tastiest pizza, the bar also has a drinks menu that boasts a wide selection of beers, cocktails and much much more.