Summertime is almost here and while a trip to a hot, exotic country would be absolutely amazing, getting on a plane and visiting an unknown land can be stressful and rather expensive.

Luckily, Airbnb has some unique and quirky places you can stay at that are located in and around Merseyside, but somehow make you feel like you have been transported miles and miles away.

From an off-grid cabin in the woods and a 1750s cottage with no straight walls, to a floating home in the heart of Liverpool’s beautiful marina, here are some of our favourite, quirky holiday homes in Merseyside and beyond - perfect for a special staycation this summer.

1 . Tiny home in Heswall, Wirral Little Oak is a unique tiny home, situated within an acre of woodland and on the edge of the Heswall Dales nature reserve. The dog-friendly home isn't wheelchair accessible, but features a king size bed (on a mezzanine floor up some large steps), two singles (on a mezzanine floor accessed via a ladder) and a sofa bed plus dining table, fully equipped kitchen and bathroom, fire pit, outdoor dining furniture and a BBQ. 📍 Heswall, Wirral 🔗 https://rb.gy/gpetxv Photo: Airbnb/Host Charlotte

2 . Unique houseboat on Liverpool waterfront, Liverpool This unique floating home lies in the centre of Liverpool, on the marina. Just minutes from all of Liverpool’s city centre attractions, the organic wood studio offers stunning views across the water. There is a bedroom, terrace, bathroom and access to communal marina facilities. 📍 Liverpool Marina, Coburg Wharf, Liverpool 🔗 https://rb.gy/51gtwy Photo: Airbnb/Host Benjamin

3 . The Vintage Dairy, Brighton le Sands, Sefton This unique home was converted from an old dairy and provides a compact but airy living space, a well equipped kitchen, a log cabin dining room/workspace and a loft style mezzanine bedroom. Just a five minute walk from Crosby beach, it's perfect for a seaside holiday. 📍 Brighton le Sands, Sefton 🔗 https://tinyurl.com/bddzcehz Photo: Airbnb/Host Patrick

4 . The Slipper House, Hightown, Sefton Hand built using only recycled materials, The Slipper House is a unique space, perfect for one or two guests, with a bedroom, kitchen space and access to a shared bathroom. Close to the beach, it is ideal for a tranquil trip away. 📍 Hightown, Sefton 🔗 https://tinyurl.com/4ex24bnv Photo: Airbnb/Host Tracy