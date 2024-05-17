Merseyside and its surrounding areas are home to dozens of beautiful stately homes and historic estates, which stand frozen in time, offering visitors the opportunity to see how the upper-class lived many moons ago.

Many have been loving restored and feature original Victorian or Tudor designs, with decor and furniture dating back centuries. Surrounded by stunning gardens and acres of greenery, a number of the historic grounds feature also have cafes, restaurants and family-friendly activities and trails to explore.

From Croxteth Hall’s breath taking garden to the impressive grounds and views boasted by the Tatton Country Park estate, there are so many beautiful places to visit - and they’re all just a short car journey away. Here are twelve of our favourite historic stately homes near Merseyside, which are available to visit with family.

1 . Tatton Park Country Park, Knutsford, Cheshire Tatton Park is a gorgeous historic estate in Knutsford, boasting more than 1,000 acres of parkland, a mansion and 50 acres of gardens. A range of activities and events take place throughout the year and there's tons for children to do. 💰 Prices vary but it is cheaper to book online or purchase a park pass. 📍 Tatton Park, Knutsford, Cheshire WA16 6SG Photo: David Dixon, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

2 . Speke Hall, Liverpool, Merseyside Speke Hall is stunning Tudor manor house in Liverpool, on a grand estate. Surrounded by gorgeous gardens, there is tons to do, including a maze for the kids and a lovely restaurant. 💰 £12 for adults, £6 for children or free for National Trust members. 📍 The Walk, Speke, Liverpool L24 1XD Photo: mrallen - stock.adobe.com

3 . Rufford Old Hall, Rufford, Lancashire Rufford Old Hall is a beautiful Tudor building in Rufford, near Ormskirk, owned by the National Trust. Built around 1530, it is surrounded by gorgeous gardens. 💰 £11 for adults, £5.50 for children or free for National Trust members. 📍 Liverpool Road, Rufford, Lancashire L40 1SG Photo: Ian Greig, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

4 . Dunham Massey Hall, Altrincham, Cheshire Dunham Massey Hall is a lovely Georgian house with stunning gardens and an ancient deer garden. The 17th century house is home to an extensive, historical collection and is open from March to October. 💰 Prices start at £9 for adults, £4.50 for children or free for National Trust members. 📍 Woodhouse Lane, Altrincham, WA14 4SJ Photo: Francis Franklin, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons