12 nostalgic photos taking you back to Southport seaside in the 1970s
Long before budget airlines were a thing, the UK coast was the place to be.
In the days before cheap flights and package holidays, UK families and friends packed up the car and descended en masse to seaside resorts like Southport to have a brilliant time.
A bucket and spade, deckchair, bag of chips and a ride on a donkey and folk were in paradise. Not to mention a stroll on the pier and, if you were lucky, a visit to the Pleasureland funfair.
Southport continues to undergo a huge regeneration, including a £73m Marine Lake project to help ‘revitalise’ the town, but here we take a trip down memory lane to those heady days of summer holidays in the 1970s.