12 pictures of remarkable Aughton home with log burning fireplace and professionally curated garden

Estate agents describe the property as 'the pinnacle of luxury living'

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 16th Nov 2023, 15:25 GMT

Take a look at this 'immaculate' property for sale just outside of Merseyside.

The detached home nestled in the heart of Aughton is listed on Rightmove for £1,500,000, and features a log burning fire and large garden.

The property description by estate agents Arnold and Philips reads: "We are delighted to present this immaculate four-bedroom detached property, set on a generous and mature plot in the renowned Aughton locale.

"Representing the pinnacle of luxury living, this prestigious address has been meticulously renovated from top to bottom, offering an expansive living space that stretches across an impressive 3,661 square feet."

They added: "This residence isn’t just a house; it’s a statement of distinction, crafted for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Experience the epitome of luxury Aughton living accommodation. Gas central heating, double glazing and an exacting finish are offered as standard throughout. We invite discerning buyers to arrange a viewing and witness firsthand the grandeur and elegance of this unique offering."

  • Professionally curated garden
  • Bespoke, high-end kitchen
  • Detached property
  • Multi-fuel log burning fireplace
  • Off road parking
  • Three bathrooms
  • Four bedrooms
The property is surrounded by greenery.

1. Entrance

The property is surrounded by greenery. Photo: Rightmove

The property is filled with natural light and finished to a high standard.

2. Entrance/hallway

The property is filled with natural light and finished to a high standard. Photo: Rightmove

One of the reception rooms is currently a cosy office and lounge.

3. Office space

One of the reception rooms is currently a cosy office and lounge. Photo: Rightmove

The large lounge features a log burning fire.

4. Living area

The large lounge features a log burning fire. Photo: Rightmove

