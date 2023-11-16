Estate agents describe the property as 'the pinnacle of luxury living'

Take a look at this 'immaculate' property for sale just outside of Merseyside.

The detached home nestled in the heart of Aughton is listed on Rightmove for £1,500,000, and features a log burning fire and large garden.

The property description by estate agents Arnold and Philips reads: "We are delighted to present this immaculate four-bedroom detached property, set on a generous and mature plot in the renowned Aughton locale.

"Representing the pinnacle of luxury living, this prestigious address has been meticulously renovated from top to bottom, offering an expansive living space that stretches across an impressive 3,661 square feet."

They added: "This residence isn’t just a house; it’s a statement of distinction, crafted for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Experience the epitome of luxury Aughton living accommodation. Gas central heating, double glazing and an exacting finish are offered as standard throughout. We invite discerning buyers to arrange a viewing and witness firsthand the grandeur and elegance of this unique offering."

Professionally curated garden

Bespoke, high-end kitchen

Detached property

Multi-fuel log burning fireplace

Off road parking

Three bathrooms

Four bedrooms

1 . Entrance The property is surrounded by greenery. Photo: Rightmove

2 . Entrance/hallway The property is filled with natural light and finished to a high standard. Photo: Rightmove

3 . Office space One of the reception rooms is currently a cosy office and lounge. Photo: Rightmove

4 . Living area The large lounge features a log burning fire. Photo: Rightmove