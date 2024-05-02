Liverpool is home to a bustling shopping district and a range of brilliant markets such as Great Homer Street, Granby Street Market and the Maker’s Market, but sometimes it’s nice to travel a little bit further afield and discover new treasures.
Luckily, there are many historic market towns just a short drive or train trip away, hosting large indoor and outdoor markets with hundreds of independent makers’ stalls, surrounded by beautiful architecture.
Here are some fantastic market towns to visit this spring and summer, offering a fun day out and the chance to bag some fresh produce or find some hidden treasures. We have also included some notable markets in local villages and cities.
1. Nantwich, Cheshire
Nantwich is a popular market town in Cheshire, which hosts different kinds of markets, including a traditional market, farmers’ market and vintage market. It also has a number of listed buildings. Photo: Rob - stock.adobe.com
2. Ormskirk, Lancashire
Ormskirk has one of the oldest markets in the UK, having been granted Royal Charter in 1286 by King Edward I. There are around 100 stalls, situated around the town’s historic clocktower and markets run on a Thursday and Saturday. Photo: Dominic Raynor
3. Knutsford, Cheshire
Knutsford Market Hall was built in 1964 and has continued to be home to market stalls since. It’s home to several traders, many of whom are Knutsford born and bred. The market is open every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and there is also a maker’s market on the first Sunday of each month. Photo: Tricia Neal via Wikimedia
4. Liverpool, Merseyside
If you want to stay in Liverpool, Great Homer Street Market is the place to go. 'Greatie' is an indoor and outdoor market, with more than 140 stalls. It operates every Saturday. Other casual markets include Garston Market, Makers Market and Granby Street Market. Photo: Adobe - illustrative purposes only
