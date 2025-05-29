13 popular commuter villages & towns near Liverpool where people want to move to in 2025

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 29th May 2025, 12:07 BST

These are some of Liverpool’s most popular commuter villages and towns.

Thousands of people choose to make Liverpool their home each year, but some prefer a quieter life in commuter towns outside of the city.

We have created a list of some of the most popular locations to live near Liverpool, considering factors such as regularity of train and bus services, travel time and what the villages and towns have to offer.

Below are our 13 recommendations for places to live in and around Liverpool and Merseyside, including parts of Wirral, Sefton, Cheshire and Lancashire. Each location listed has regular public transport links into Liverpool city centre, ample green spaces and plenty of shops or activities for families to enjoy.

1. Heswall, Wirral

Heswall is a lovely Wirral town, with a range of shops, eateries and coastal walks. Commuters can hop on the 471 or 472 buses which operate at ten minute intervals. There is also a train station in nearby Barnston, though it is not on Merseyrail routes. | Craig Mccormick - Destructive Pixels/Wirestock Creators/stock.adobe Photo: Craig Mccormick - Destructive Pixels/Wirestock Creators/stock.adobe

2. Newton-le-Willows, St Helens

Newton-le-Willows is a market town with a bustling high street and range of independent stores. There are regular weekday trains from Newton-le-Willows to Liverpool Lime Street, with Northern or Transpennine Express services running every half an hour. | Google Street View

3. Formby, Sefton

Formby is an idyllic Sefton location, with coastal walks, sweeping beaches and red squirrel nature reserve. The area is known for its sand dunes, pinewoods and mansions and is a popular tourist location. Weekday Merseyrail trains from Formby to Liverpool Central run approximately every fifteen minutes. | Dominic Raynor

4. Hightown, Sefton

Hightown is a coastal area in Sefton, previously named Merseyside’s most desirable village and one of the poshest in the UK, according to The Telegraph. Weekday Merseyrail trains from Hightown to Liverpool Central run approximately every fifteen minutes. | Peter/stock.adobe

Related topics:Liverpool
