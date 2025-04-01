Liverpool is a vibrant city filled tons of incredible things to do but there are still some fantastic hidden gems you may not have yet discovered.

We have taken a look at the quirkiest of those hidden gems to give you some ideas of what to do in April and created a guide to some of the most unique attractions around Liverpool and Merseyside.

Take a look at the gallery below to discover for 13 quirky hidden gems to visit in Merseyside this April.

1 . Southport Bijou Cinema Southport’s Bijou Cinema is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit Community Interest Company, showing a wide range of films - from new blockbusters to old classics. Tickets are much cheaper than your average cinema, and films are usually shown in the afternoon or evening. | Image: @SouthportBijouCinema/facebook

2 . The Garden at The Bluecoat The Bluecoat is Liverpool’s contemporary arts centre, a working home for artists, and a place where audiences can experience art in new ways. Not many people know about the hidden garden, a tranquil oasis in the heart of the city, It serves food and drink and it has a real eco system, filled with insects and birds. | thebluecoat.org.uk

3 . Vale Park, New Brighton Vale Park is a stunning green space in New Brighton, with walled beautiful formal gardens and a magical fairy village. It was nominated for a Hidden Gem award this year. | Tracey Rennie Photography

4 . Wallasey Beach Club, Wirral Wallasey Beach Club is a hotspot for water sports enthusiasts offers kitesurfing, paddle boarding, swimming and sailing. as well as hosting parties, quiz nights, comedy nights, food markets and other popular events for the local community. It received Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards' Hidden Gem prize this year. | Wallasey Beach Club