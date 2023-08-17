Register
Liverpool retro: 14 lost landmarks bulldozed over the years including The Futurist Cinema and The Salisbury pub

Liverpool has lost many landmarks over the years, from teenage favourite Quiggins to a long forgotten railway station.

Emma Dukes
Published 17th Aug 2023, 11:50 BST

Liverpool has a rich history and is home to a number of incredible landmarks and stunning architecture. But, many of the city’s iconic monuments are sadly no more.

From once popular pubs and the city’s very own historic castle to a rotting tower block, here are some of Liverpool’s landmarks that were demolished in recent years. How many of these amazing monuments can you remember?

Concourse House was a 1960s tower block, next to Lime Street station. The 13-storey building became known as one of Liverpool’s biggest eyesores and was demolished in 2008.

1. Concourse House

Concourse House was a 1960s tower block, next to Lime Street station. The 13-storey building became known as one of Liverpool's biggest eyesores and was demolished in 2008.

Liverpool’s Festival Gardens was a jewel in the crown of the city when it opened as part of the International Garden Festival celebrations launched by Queen Elizabeth II in 1984. A photo next to the iconic Yellow Submarine was a rite of passage for Scousers of a certain age. Although the Festival Gardens is now home to a beautiful park, the site of the actual festival has since been derelict for over thirty-years. The iconic submarine found a home for several years in Chavasse Park before it deteriorated. In 2005, it was rescued and found a new home at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

2. The Yellow Submarine, Festival Gardens

Liverpool's Festival Gardens was a jewel in the crown of the city when it opened as part of the International Garden Festival celebrations launched by Queen Elizabeth II in 1984. A photo next to the iconic Yellow Submarine was a rite of passage for Scousers of a certain age. Although the Festival Gardens is now home to a beautiful park, the site of the actual festival has since been derelict for over thirty-years. The iconic submarine found a home for several years in Chavasse Park before it deteriorated. In 2005, it was rescued and found a new home at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

St John’s Market was a popular market hall on Great Charlotte Street which opened in 1822. It was demolished in 1964 and St Johns Shopping Centre opened in 1969.

3. St John’s Market

St John's Market was a popular market hall on Great Charlotte Street which opened in 1822. It was demolished in 1964 and St Johns Shopping Centre opened in 1969.

Quiggins was an indoor market in Liverpool city centre, which was home to many alternative and vintage stores. It was a popular hangout spot for teenagers. It was housed in three warehouses and entered via the 1866 Palatine Building but closed in 2006 in order to be redeveloped as part of a massive development of Liverpool City Centre. The warehouses were demolished in 2007 but the front facade survives.

4. Quiggins

Quiggins was an indoor market in Liverpool city centre, which was home to many alternative and vintage stores. It was a popular hangout spot for teenagers. It was housed in three warehouses and entered via the 1866 Palatine Building but closed in 2006 in order to be redeveloped as part of a massive development of Liverpool City Centre. The warehouses were demolished in 2007 but the front facade survives.

