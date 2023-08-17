Liverpool has a rich history and is home to a number of incredible landmarks and stunning architecture. But, many of the city’s iconic monuments are sadly no more.
From once popular pubs and the city’s very own historic castle to a rotting tower block, here are some of Liverpool’s landmarks that were demolished in recent years. How many of these amazing monuments can you remember?
1. Concourse House
Concourse House was a 1960s tower block, next to Lime Street station. The 13-storey building became known as one of Liverpool’s biggest eyesores and was demolished in 2008. Photo: Sue Adair via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 2.0
2. The Yellow Submarine, Festival Gardens
Liverpool’s Festival Gardens was a jewel in the crown of the city when it opened as part of the International Garden Festival celebrations launched by Queen Elizabeth II in 1984. A photo next to the iconic Yellow Submarine was a rite of passage for Scousers of a certain age. Although the Festival Gardens is now home to a beautiful park, the site of the actual festival has since been derelict for over thirty-years. The iconic submarine found a home for several years in Chavasse Park before it deteriorated. In 2005, it was rescued and found a new home at Liverpool John Lennon Airport. Photo: John Jennings/wikimedia
3. St John’s Market
St John’s Market was a popular market hall on Great Charlotte Street which opened in 1822. It was demolished in 1964 and St Johns Shopping Centre opened in 1969. Photo: Robert Irving Barrow (Wikimedia Commons Public Domain)
4. Quiggins
Quiggins was an indoor market in Liverpool city centre, which was home to many alternative and vintage stores. It was a popular hangout spot for teenagers. It was housed in three warehouses and entered via the 1866 Palatine Building but closed in 2006 in order to be redeveloped as part of a massive development of Liverpool City Centre. The warehouses were demolished in 2007 but the front facade survives. Photo: Wikimedia/Paul Holloway CC by SA 2.0