2 . The Yellow Submarine, Festival Gardens

Liverpool’s Festival Gardens was a jewel in the crown of the city when it opened as part of the International Garden Festival celebrations launched by Queen Elizabeth II in 1984. A photo next to the iconic Yellow Submarine was a rite of passage for Scousers of a certain age. Although the Festival Gardens is now home to a beautiful park, the site of the actual festival has since been derelict for over thirty-years. The iconic submarine found a home for several years in Chavasse Park before it deteriorated. In 2005, it was rescued and found a new home at Liverpool John Lennon Airport. Photo: John Jennings/wikimedia