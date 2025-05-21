15 magical places that prove Merseyside is one of the UK's most beautiful counties

Merseyside is filled packed with natural beauty and historic charm, and these magical places truly showcase the county.
We have taken a look at 15 beauty spots in and around Liverpool which prove that our area is one of the most beautiful places in the world.
From a Wirral park which inspired New York’s famous Central Park to a model village and a stunning beach, these spots are perfect for exploring - even if you’re a local.
Whether you’re after history, Instagram-worthy views or a beautiful walk, these 15 destinations highlight the very best of Merseyside.
1. Crosby beach, Sefton
Another Place consists of 100 cast-iron, life-size figures spread out along three kilometres of Crosby Beach. These spectacular sculptures by Antony Gormley stretch almost a kilometre out to sea. The figures are made from casts of the artist's own body standing on the beach, all of them looking out to sea, staring at the horizon in silent expectation. | Getty Images
2. Sefton Park, Liverpool
You can't get much more impressive than Sefton Park in terms of green spaces. Over 150 years old, the beautiful park offers 200 acres to explore and has everything from lakes and tennis courts to cafes and children's playgrounds. It also boasts the Grade II listed Palm House, a treasured fairy glen and a nearly 100-year-old bronze Peter Pan statue, | Paul - stock.adobe.com
3. Port Sunlight, Wirral
Port Sunlight was built by Lord Lever at the end of the 19th century. It is home to a museum, beautiful architecture, Lady Lever Art Gallery and 130 acres of parkland and gardens. Guided walking tours of the village are available, or you can jump on the train from Liverpool and explore yourself. | Port Sunlight Village Trust
4. West Kirby, Wirral
West Kirby is a beautiful town on the Wirral. Expect gorgeous views of the River Dee, a lovely marine lake and a sandy beach. | Emma Dukes