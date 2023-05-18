Register
Pubs in Liverpool with great beer gardens: 15 of the highest-rated on Google reviews

These are the perfect spots for a pint with a friend this summer.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 18th May 2023, 17:06 BST

The sun is set to shine this weekend and, of course, people across Liverpool will be headed to their local pubs to enjoy a cold pint while basking in the sunlight. But, which local watering holes are the best if you’re hoping to sit outside?

We have taken a look Google reviews for some of the highest-rated pubs in Liverpool, with reviewers mentioning beer gardens, and come up with a list of 15 of the best.

Did your local make the list?

The Merchant has 4.5 out of 5 stars, and over 850 reviews. The quirky bar is home to an amazing pizza joint and has outdoor seating at the front, as well as a back beer garden. One reviewer said: “Nice ambiance with high ceilings and lots of beams and hanging plants. Tables outside to the front and a good sized beer garden to the rear."

The Merchant has 4.5 out of 5 stars, and over 850 reviews. The quirky bar is home to an amazing pizza joint and has outdoor seating at the front, as well as a back beer garden. One reviewer said: “Nice ambiance with high ceilings and lots of beams and hanging plants. Tables outside to the front and a good sized beer garden to the rear." Photo: The Merchant

Kazimier Garden or ‘the Kaz’ as locals call it, has 4.5 out of 5 stars on Google, with over 1,600 reviews. The quirky beer garden is a popular spot during the summer months and often features live musicians. One reviewer said: “Cosy beer garden with good vibe and music. There are heaters around the tables so you won’t get cold in the winter time. Perfect place for a beer with friends or the partner.”

Kazimier Garden or ‘the Kaz’ as locals call it, has 4.5 out of 5 stars on Google, with over 1,600 reviews. The quirky beer garden is a popular spot during the summer months and often features live musicians. One reviewer said: “Cosy beer garden with good vibe and music. There are heaters around the tables so you won’t get cold in the winter time. Perfect place for a beer with friends or the partner.” Photo: Kazimier Garden

The Grapes, Knight Street, is a traditional pub serving real ale and hosting live jazz music. In the heart of Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter, the cosy pub also has a beer garden. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google and one reviewer said: “Nice pub, friendly staff, rooftop garden, good range of beers at reasonable prices for city centre pub.”

The Grapes, Knight Street, is a traditional pub serving real ale and hosting live jazz music. In the heart of Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter, the cosy pub also has a beer garden. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google and one reviewer said: “Nice pub, friendly staff, rooftop garden, good range of beers at reasonable prices for city centre pub.” Photo: Google

Lady of Mann, Dale Street, has 4.3 out of 5 stars on Google and over 800 reviews. The popular venue has a large selection of beers and ales, and a large beer garden. One reviewer said: “It has a huge outside beer garden which has TVs for whatever sporting event is on.”

Lady of Mann, Dale Street, has 4.3 out of 5 stars on Google and over 800 reviews. The popular venue has a large selection of beers and ales, and a large beer garden. One reviewer said: “It has a huge outside beer garden which has TVs for whatever sporting event is on.” Photo: calflier001, CC BY-SA 2.0

