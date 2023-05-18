Pubs in Liverpool with great beer gardens: 15 of the highest-rated on Google reviews

2 . Kazimier Garden

Kazimier Garden or ‘the Kaz’ as locals call it, has 4.5 out of 5 stars on Google, with over 1,600 reviews. The quirky beer garden is a popular spot during the summer months and often features live musicians. One reviewer said: “Cosy beer garden with good vibe and music. There are heaters around the tables so you won’t get cold in the winter time. Perfect place for a beer with friends or the partner.” Photo: Kazimier Garden