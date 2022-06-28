With the iconic area of city just weeks away from completing the final phase of an £11m rejuvenation project, we take a look back at its history.

The multi-million pound revamp of Lime Street is finally coming to an end.

The project, which began in October 2020, has been hit by delays, criticism, a pandemic and the collapse of the contracting company selected to carry out the work.

The radical redesign of the area includes a new cycle lane and bike shelter, an expanded plateau and new crossings for St George’s Hall, a new bus link, 33 new trees and new public realm and seating.

With the final resurfacing phase due to be completed by the end of July, we take a look back at the iconic area of Liverpool with a series of photos that span more than 200 years.

1. Lime Street tunnel, 1820 The tunnel between Lime Street and Edge Hill, designed by William MacKenzie, was one of the first railway tunnels ever built.

2. ‘New Station’, 1836 The entrance to the tunnel and booking offices what was then ‘New Station’ in 1836. When opened on 15th September 1830, it was the world’s first inter-city railway. From Liverpool to Manchester. Photo: Historica Graphica Collection/Getty Images

3. Lime Street, 1889 A view of St George’s Hall (left) and the London and North Western Railway Hotel (right) on Lime Street, with Wellington’s Column in the background. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company/Getty Images

4. Liverpool Lime Street 1895 A horse drawn tram parked outside the main entrance of Lime Street Station in 1895. (Getty Images)