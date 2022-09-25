Can your dog compete with these cute canines? Enter them into the global competition.

Liverpool is a city of dog lovers and there’s nothing quite like a series of cute dog photos to put a smile on your face.

CEWE has released a collection of new images from the CEWE Photo Award – the world’s largest photo competition, featuring the sweetest snaps of dogs.

The 15 photos have been submitted in this year’s competition, which launched in May and aims to celebrate the best in photography across the globe.

The competition is open to everyone – from keen amateur photographers to established professionals and you can enter your dog to represent Merseyside.

Until the end of May 2023, entrants can submit photos for free that celebrate the competition’s ‘Our World is Beautiful’ theme.

There are 10 categories for budding photographers to enter – from aerial shots and animals to landscapes, travel and culture, highlighting the true beauty of the world around us.

Here are some of CEWE’s favourite dog submissions from the animal category of its current competition - for more infomation visit the CEWE website.

1. Camera shy – a shy dog hides in the bushes, photographed by Anita Papp in Szombathely, Hungary Image: CEWE Photo Award 2023/Anita Papp

2. A happy boy – a big smile from this pooch settling down after a good run around, photographed by Miroslav Pavlovič in Bratislava, Slovakia Image: CEWE Photo Award 2023/Miroslav Pavlovič

3. The butterfly effect – a curious and gentle approach to a passing butterfly, photographed by Isabella Bodin in Stockholm, Sweden Image: CEWE Photo Award 2023/Isabella Bodin

4. Springtime Shiba – a happy Shiba embracing the cherry blossoms and the sunshine, photographed by Dalma Hegedűs in Nikla, Hungary Image: CEWE Photo Award 2023/Dalma Hegedűs