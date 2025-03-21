17 best places to see the beautiful sunset in Liverpool and Merseyside this spring

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Mar 2025, 17:00 BST

Spring is here and it’s the perfect time to catch a stunning sunset. Explore our top 17 spots in Liverpool and Merseyside for breathtaking views this season.

Spring is officially here after a long, cold winter. The temperature is rising and the days are getting longer, paving the way for sunny mornings and warm evenings and beautiful sunsets.

There’s something special about watching the sun gradually disappear beyond the horizon, and beautiful colours transform sky. Luckily, Liverpool and Merseyside are filled with incredible spots to see the sunset in all its glory.

Here are 17 our of favourite viewing spots, offering uninterrupted views of the picturesque warm-hued skyline. Let us know your favourites in the comments.

Bidston Hill is one of the highest points on the Wirral, offering a beautiful clear view of the sun rising and setting.

1. Bidston Hill, Wirral

Bidston Hill is one of the highest points on the Wirral, offering a beautiful clear view of the sun rising and setting. | Mark Warren 1973, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Experience the beautiful sunset behind the Daffodil at the entrance to the Royal Albert Dock.

2. Albert Dock, Liverpool

Experience the beautiful sunset behind the Daffodil at the entrance to the Royal Albert Dock. | Emma Dukes

New Brighton is perfect for a summer walk, with a long promenade and beach to walk along. It's even more beautiful at sunrise, as shown by Tracey Rennie's great photo.

3. New Brighton, Wirral

New Brighton is perfect for a summer walk, with a long promenade and beach to walk along. It's even more beautiful at sunrise, as shown by Tracey Rennie's great photo. | Tracey Rennie Photography

Take in the beautiful views of the Liver Buildings at sunset or walk down to the Pier Head for stunning views of the Mersey.

4. Liverpool waterfront, Liverpool

Take in the beautiful views of the Liver Buildings at sunset or walk down to the Pier Head for stunning views of the Mersey. | PA

