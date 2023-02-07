17 Scouse sayings you’ll only understand if you’ve been to Liverpool

Say these phrases to anyone outside of Merseyside and they’ll look at you with sheer confusion.
LiverpoolWorld has been asking readers who weren’t born-and-bred in the city, what’s one expression that made absolutely no sense the first time they heard it?
But we’ve also been out on the streets to ask you, the locals, what your favourite Scouse-isms are.
You have responded in your droves. Here’s a selection of responses...
“Me Judy” - Michael. Judy is Scouse for, girlfriend or wife etc... as in “Me Judy’s gone shopping.”
“Instead of saying the train was busy, someone said it was proper chocka and I had no idea what they meant” - Heather Bennett.
“Yous and jigger” - Frank and Amanda. ‘Yous’ is a plural version of you as in ‘any of yous got a spare ciggie?’. Jigger refers to the old giro cheques or an alleyway.
“It’s proper jarg” - John McGrath. Ever wear fake or unbranded trainees in Liverpool? You probably got told they were jarg. Any knock-off clothing or own-brand food is considered jarg or blag. “I got us them jarg Pringles from Aldi.”