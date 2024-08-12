19 great movies filmed in Liverpool ranked by their IMDb rating

It doesn't matter if you are a film nerd or only watch the occasional flick it’s always exciting when you spot a scene that has been filmed down the road in a familiar location - one you may have even been to many times.

"That's the Albert Dock! Not 1950's New York!," you might blurt out. “Look! It’s St Georges Hall!” - you may shout at the TV.

Dubbed as the ‘Hollywood of the North’, Liverpool is one of the most filmed cities outside of London and the city’s historic architecture has set the scene for blockbusters such as The Batman, Captain America, Fast & Furious and Harry Potter.

In 2021, multi-million pound film studios The Depot opened with two purpose-built, 20,000 sq ft sound-proofed film and TV production units.

Natalie Portman and John Krasinski are the latest Hollywood stars to have been spotted filming in the city, shooting scenes earlier this year for director Guy Ritchie’s new heist/epic quest movie Fountain of Youth.

So which movies should you watch as you do a bit of Liverpool scene spotting? Well, we have ranked 19 films featuring locations in and around city by their IMDb rating.

1 . In the Name of the Father (1993) Starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Pete Postlethwaite, In the Name of the Father, is based on the true story of the ‘Guildford Four’, who were wrongly convicted of IRA bombings in 1974. Part of the film was shot in and around Liverpool World Museum, with Gerry Conlon (played by Day-Lewis) making an emotional speech on the steps of the ‘courtroom’. ⭐ 8.1/10 rating on IMDb. | Hell's Kitchen Films, Universal Pictures

2 . The Batman (2022) During shooting in October 2020, Batman stood atop the Liver Building as it was used as the Gotham City Police Department with helicopters circling above. The Caped Crusader could also be seen at Anfield Cemetery, while St George’s Hall was used as Gotham City Hall. ⭐ 7.8/10 rating on IMDb. | Colin McPherson/Getty Images

3 . Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 (2010) The Death Eaters motorcycle chase in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 was shot in the Queensway Tunnel in 2010. It is not the only movie to have been filmed under the Mersey. ⭐ 7.7/10 rating on IMDb. | Warner Bros