Register
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

19 stunning photos of Merseyside in the beautiful September sunshine, captured by you

The sun is shining over Merseyside and local residents have been taking some cracking pictures.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:39 BST

Merseyside looks pretty lovely all of the time, but it looks especially beautiful in the glistening sunshine.

Our readers have been out and about capturing beautiful photos across Liverpool and Merseyside, and have shared some of their best snaps - which we think look absolutely amazing.

From New Brighton to Liverpool, here are a collection of some stunning images, taken by local residents. We’re pretty certain you’re going to be impressed.

Have you ever a lighthouse look so amazing? Beautifully captured by Nathan Fairbrother.

1. September sunshine, captured by you

Have you ever a lighthouse look so amazing? Beautifully captured by Nathan Fairbrother. Photo: Nathan Fairbrother

New Brighton’s beautiful mermaid, captured by Phyllis Hepworth Walker.

2. September sunshine, captured by you

New Brighton’s beautiful mermaid, captured by Phyllis Hepworth Walker. Photo: Phyllis Hepworth Walker

Leeds/Liverpool Canal, Aintree. Beautifully captured by John Owens.

3. September sunshine, captured by you

Leeds/Liverpool Canal, Aintree. Beautifully captured by John Owens. Photo: John Owens

Beautifully blue Moreton, snapped by Angie Parsons.

4. September sunshine, captured by you

Beautifully blue Moreton, snapped by Angie Parsons. Photo: Angie Parsons

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Residents