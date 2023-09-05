The sun is shining over Merseyside and local residents have been taking some cracking pictures.

Merseyside looks pretty lovely all of the time, but it looks especially beautiful in the glistening sunshine.

Our readers have been out and about capturing beautiful photos across Liverpool and Merseyside, and have shared some of their best snaps - which we think look absolutely amazing.

From New Brighton to Liverpool, here are a collection of some stunning images, taken by local residents. We’re pretty certain you’re going to be impressed.

1 . September sunshine, captured by you Have you ever a lighthouse look so amazing? Beautifully captured by Nathan Fairbrother. Photo: Nathan Fairbrother

2 . September sunshine, captured by you New Brighton’s beautiful mermaid, captured by Phyllis Hepworth Walker. Photo: Phyllis Hepworth Walker

3 . September sunshine, captured by you Leeds/Liverpool Canal, Aintree. Beautifully captured by John Owens. Photo: John Owens

4 . September sunshine, captured by you Beautifully blue Moreton, snapped by Angie Parsons. Photo: Angie Parsons