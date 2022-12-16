This detached house is located in a quiet cul-de-sac, has a wrap around garden, studio and jacuzzi.

Unveiled by Queen Elizabeth II in May 1984 as Barratt’s “House of the Future”, this unique detached house is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Aigburth and provides excellent living space with quality fitments, tasteful décor throughout and large gardens.

The funky layout of the house was different to many homes in the 1980s, and it was rare for properties to have a large number of bathrooms. But, the really funky feature was the grounds and the garden. Wrapping around the whole house, the garden features a huge amount of green space, a patio area, summer house, swimming pool and jacuzzi.

Most homes of the period featured a lawn or shrubbery, so this extensive garden with a hidden pond and overlooking balconies really was out of the ordinary.

Currently listed on Rightmove for £855,000 the huge five bedroom property is a two minute walk to the Festival Gardens and the city centre is a seven minute train journey from St Michael’s station, which is 200m away.

The house boasts incredible features such as an annex with a sixth bedroom, a conservatory, and five bathrooms. Take a look at how the designrs thought we could now be living.

1. Priory Close, L17 The detached property was unveiled by Queen Elizabeth in May 1984 as Barratt’s “house of the future” Photo Sales

2. Priory Close, L17 It is in a private, quiet area in Aigburth. Photo Sales

3. Priory Close, L17 The large home has five bathrooms. Photo Sales

4. Priory Close, L17 The garden stretches all the way around the property. Photo Sales