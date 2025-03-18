The ‘Paradise Peninsula’ is a little bit more rural than the city, meaning most people outside of Merseyside have never heard of it and we’re in a constant battle of being told we’re Scousers by outsiders, but Liverpudlians being adamant we’re ‘wools’ or ‘woolybacks’ - you know, if you don’t have a purple bin you’re not from Liverpool.

Us Wirral natives also love to argue amongst ourselves whether we live ‘ON the Wirral’ or ‘IN Wirral’ and there are still some people who refuse to say we live in Merseyside, despite us not being a part of Cheshire for nearly fifty years.

Regardless of all of the bickering, the Wirral is a pretty special place and it doesn’t matter whether people think we’re Scouse or not as our little peninsula is wonderful in its own right. There are many things outsiders just won’t understand about the Wirral, whether that’s a local school’s odd remake of a Katy Perry music video or having to explain what a peninsula is.

These are 21 things you’ll only understand if you’re from Wirral...

1 . The slides at Europa Pools Anyone growing up on the Wirral during the 2000s will remember how exciting Europa Pools was. With the iconic wave pool and slides, it felt like going on holiday. | Rept0n1x CC SA 3.0

2 . Going to Parkgate the second the sun comes out On any remotely sunny or warm day, I can guarantee Parkgate is HEAVING as everyone heads to Nicholls for an ice cream. | Nicholls of Parkgate

3 . Saying “I’m just going over the water" Relevant to Liverpool and Wirral, saying you’re going over the water simply means you’re visiting the other. Most people heading into Liverpool from Wirral don’t say, “I’m going to Liverpool” it’s either “I’m going over the water” or “I’m going into town”. | LCRCA

4 . Everyone thinking you’re Scouse on holiday Even though Scousers love to remind us we aren’t from Liverpool, everyone else thinks we are. Meeting new people on holiday you’re guaranteed to have someone mock your ‘Scouse’ accent and have no idea what the Wirral is. | Emma Dukes