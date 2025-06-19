22 unique attractions in Liverpool and Merseyside for a quirky day out in 2025

Liverpool is a stunning city, brimming with iconic monuments, popular bars and top restaurants - but there are still some fantastic hidden gems you may not have yet discovered.
We have taken a look at some our favourite, most quirky places and created a guide to some of the most unique attractions around Liverpool and Merseyside.
Here are 22 hidden gems that go beyond the tourist traps and offer a true insight into life in Liverpool.
1. Western Approaches, Liverpool
This wartime bunker has been restored to exactly how it used to be and is open to the public as a memorial to those who died to save Britain and the rest of Europe. Visitors can take a step back into history to the original building where the battle was fought and won. | Emily Bonner
2. Pilgrims Progress Antiques, Liverpool
Pilgrims Progress on Bridgewater Street is a three-floor antiques store which has been running for nearly 40 years. Customers can shop the huge collection of antique furniture or visit for repairs and painting. | Pilgrims Progress Antiques
3. The British Lawnmower Museum
This unique national collection dates from the original first grass cutting patent in 1799, at the time of the industrial revolution, to the first robot mower in 1995, which cost £1 million to develop. It includes manufacturers not usually associated with the garden industry, such as Rolls Royce, Royal, Enfield, Dennis, and many more. The museum supplies lawnmowers and garden machinery for film and TV, most recently the Downton Abbey movie and curator Brian Radam says if you look closely, you might spot his feet in the shot too. | LTV
4. The Plaza Cinema, Crosby
Crosby’s Plaza Cinema is a treasured community asset, offering a ‘proper’ cinema experience.
Expect mainstream, foreign language and cult films. | Local TV