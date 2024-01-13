Register
25 hidden gems in Liverpool and Merseyside to discover in 2024 - including lost resort and secret garden

Liverpool has been named as one of the best places in Europe for a city break but you be unaware of these lesser known havens that need to be explored.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:45 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

We all know that Liverpool is brilliant for a night out or those looking for unique food and drink, but the city and surrounding areas are also full of little hidden gems.

The city was recently named one of the best places in Europe for a city break but many planning a trip may be unaware of the lesser known havens that need to be explored.

From a rock believed to be associated with Thor, to an underground farm and a magic spring, there are tons of secret places that you need to visit at least once.

These are 25 of the best hidden gems in Merseyside. How many have you visited?

Reynolds Park is tucked away in the Woolton suburbs. The beautiful green space features wildflowers and a quarry, as well as The Walled Garden with herbaceous borders and beautiful Dahlia displays.

Although Sefton Park’s Palm House isn’t a hidden gem itself, there are many hidden gems in and around the building, including a statue of Peter Pan. The statue was erected in 1928 and is loved by children.

Sudley House is a historic house in Aigburth built in 1824. Now a museum and gallery, a series of temporary exhibitions are hosted by Sudley House each year.

This unique national collection dates from the original first grass cutting patent in 1799, at the time of the industrial revolution, to the first robot mower in 1995, which cost £1 million to develop. It includes manufacturers not usually associated with the garden industry, such as Rolls Royce, Royal, Enfield, Dennis, and many more. The museum supplies lawnmowers and garden machinery for film and TV, most recently the Downton Abbey movie and curator Brian Radam says if you look closely, you might spot his feet in the shot too.

