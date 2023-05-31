Register
‘Flawlessly designed’ £3,300,000 home for sale near Merseyside - with cinema, outdoor bar and dressing rooms

The remarkable property looks like somewhere a celebrity would live.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 31st May 2023, 18:45 BST

Take a look at this huge ‘trophy home’ near Merseyside, boasting five bedrooms, five dressing rooms and an outdoor barbecue area, as well as immaculate gardens and a cinema.

Listed on Rightmove for £3,300,000, the description reads: “Flawlessly designed and settled perfectly on over half an acre of privately gated gardens, this incomparable trophy home is an architectural triumph that redefines luxury living.

“The property is arranged over three inviting levels and showcases the highest standard of finish with decadent materials and stunning light quality throughout.”

Located on Long Lane, Aughton, the property features a gated entrance and a long driveway surrounded by greenery. With a hefty price tag and beautifiul design, we can really see picture Hollywood celebs living here.

Step inside this massive home, just a short drive away from Liverpool city centre.

Step inside this massive home, just a short drive away from Liverpool city centre. Photo: Rightmove

The private residence is gated.

The private residence is gated. Photo: Rightmove

And features a long driveway, surrounded by trees.

And features a long driveway, surrounded by trees. Photo: Rightmove

Upon entering, you are greeted by a large hallway with parquet flooring.

Upon entering, you are greeted by a large hallway with parquet flooring. Photo: Rightmove

