‘Flawlessly designed’ £3,300,000 home for sale near Merseyside - with cinema, outdoor bar and dressing rooms
The remarkable property looks like somewhere a celebrity would live.
Take a look at this huge ‘trophy home’ near Merseyside, boasting five bedrooms, five dressing rooms and an outdoor barbecue area, as well as immaculate gardens and a cinema.
Listed on Rightmove for £3,300,000, the description reads: “Flawlessly designed and settled perfectly on over half an acre of privately gated gardens, this incomparable trophy home is an architectural triumph that redefines luxury living.
“The property is arranged over three inviting levels and showcases the highest standard of finish with decadent materials and stunning light quality throughout.”
Located on Long Lane, Aughton, the property features a gated entrance and a long driveway surrounded by greenery. With a hefty price tag and beautifiul design, we can really see picture Hollywood celebs living here.