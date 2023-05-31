The remarkable property looks like somewhere a celebrity would live.

Take a look at this huge ‘trophy home’ near Merseyside, boasting five bedrooms, five dressing rooms and an outdoor barbecue area, as well as immaculate gardens and a cinema.

Listed on Rightmove for £3,300,000, the description reads: “Flawlessly designed and settled perfectly on over half an acre of privately gated gardens, this incomparable trophy home is an architectural triumph that redefines luxury living.

“The property is arranged over three inviting levels and showcases the highest standard of finish with decadent materials and stunning light quality throughout.”

Located on Long Lane, Aughton, the property features a gated entrance and a long driveway surrounded by greenery. With a hefty price tag and beautifiul design, we can really see picture Hollywood celebs living here.

1 . Long Lane, Aughton L39 Step inside this massive home, just a short drive away from Liverpool city centre. Photo: Rightmove

2 . Long Lane, Aughton L39 The private residence is gated. Photo: Rightmove

3 . Long Lane, Aughton L39 And features a long driveway, surrounded by trees. Photo: Rightmove

4 . Long Lane, Aughton L39 Upon entering, you are greeted by a large hallway with parquet flooring. Photo: Rightmove

Next Page Page 1 of 5