Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

42 retro pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 1980s and 1990s

This portal into Medieval times delighted Merseyside families for almost three decades.

By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 09:30 BST

From its rides and roller coasters including Whirlwind, Knightmare, and Excalibur to its lore-rich basis in the thrilling tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, Camelot Theme Park was a joyous locale for countless visitors between its opening in 1983 and its closure in 2012.

A top destination for a family day out in the 80s and 90s, many of us on Merseyside will remember jumping in the car and heading down the motorway to the Chorley theme park, which welcomed over 500,000 people a year at its peak

We cast our minds back to the good times enjoyed within the castle walls...

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s

1. Camelot Theme Park

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s Photo: National World

Archive picture of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s

2. Camelot Theme Park

Archive picture of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s Photo: National World

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s

3. Camelot Theme Park

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s Photo: National World

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s

4. Camelot Theme Park

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s Photo: National World

Next Page
Page 1 of 11
Related topics:ChorleyNorth West