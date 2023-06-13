42 retro pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 1980s and 1990s

This portal into Medieval times delighted Merseyside families for almost three decades.

From its rides and roller coasters including Whirlwind, Knightmare, and Excalibur to its lore-rich basis in the thrilling tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, Camelot Theme Park was a joyous locale for countless visitors between its opening in 1983 and its closure in 2012.

A top destination for a family day out in the 80s and 90s, many of us on Merseyside will remember jumping in the car and heading down the motorway to the Chorley theme park, which welcomed over 500,000 people a year at its peak

We cast our minds back to the good times enjoyed within the castle walls...

Camelot Theme Park Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s

