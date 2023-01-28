Finding a hairdresser that suits you is always a challenge, so to make it easier we have listed seven hair salons with five star ratings according to Google reviews.

Finding a hairdresser is possibly one of the most harrowing tasks we humans have to go through. In fact, people often say you’re supposed to find a hairdresser you like and stick with them.

But what if you have just moved to Liverpool, and had to leave your old barber behind? Perhaps your last ‘do’ was more like a hatchet job and you’re now searching for that special someone to treat your locks with more care.

Whether you’re after a quick trim or a complete restyle, you’ll be pleased to know, according to Google, there are some hundred plus hairdressers in Liverpool with a four star rating or higher. But perhaps that makes the search for ‘the one’ a little trickier.

To help you out, we have taken it upon ourselves to list the seven hairdressers in the city with a perfect five out of five rating. Please note that there are multiple other options, and these are just a selection of the top rated salons.

5 star hairdressers in Liverpool

DOT Hair

Where: 46 Dale St, Liverpool L2 5SF

One reviewer said: “In all aspects a very fine hairdresser. Really taking time to listen and cut my hair accordingly with a nice professional touch.”

Wilderness Hair

Where: Arts Village, 20 Henry St, Liverpool L1 5BS

One reviewer said: "If you are looking for a good service and staff give it a go!"

Luke James Hairdressing

Where: 148 Hunts Cross Ave, Liverpool L25 8SQ

One reviewer said: "Great service, excellent company and exceptional prices."

O’Neill-Jones Hair & Beauty

Where: 98 St Mary’s Rd, Garston, Liverpool L19 2JG

One reviewer said: "Made me feel very welcome great atmosphere."

Swanky Malone Downtown

Where: Jamaica Street, Liverpool L1 0AFOne reviewer said: "Excellent service, superb hair colour experts & fabulous hair care products."

VIVID Hair Studio

Where: 2A Delagoa Rd, Fazakerley, Liverpool L10 9LT

One reviewer said: "I absolutely love my new hair, I had a ballyage treatment and it looks gorgeous."

Capaldi Hair

Where: 43 Derby Ln, Old Swan, Liverpool L13 3EL

One reviewer said: "Always friendly staff great salon"