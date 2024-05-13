Dogs Trust Merseyside cares for dogs of all ages, breeds, genders and sizes and currently has a range of animals up for adoption, including a gorgeous Siberian Husky puppy and a charming Greyhound who has left the racetrack and needs some TLC.
With more than seventy dogs currently being cared for at the Dogs Trust Merseyside branch in Whiston, it is the perfect place to visit if you’re thinking of opening your home to a rescue dog. Here are nine adorable dogs and puppies, who have recently arrived at the Merseyside kennels and would love to find a permanent, loving home.
1. Sadie - Labrador Retriever
Sadie is a Labrador Retriever who can live with children over the age of 12 in a home where she can be the only pet. She is house trained and once settled could be left for around three to four hours. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Prince - Pomeranian Cross
Prince is a Pomeranian Cross puppy looking for a home where any children are of high school age, and where he can be the only pet. He is house trained and given the time to settle in should be fine to be left alone for around two hours. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Molly - Border Collie
Molly is a Border Collie, who is estimated to be more than eight-years-old. She needs to be the only pet and she's better suited to an adult only home. She has a grade three heart murmur but it doesn't affect her. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Haze - Smooth Collie Cross
Haze is a Smooth Collie Cross who can live with teenagers but would like to be the only dog, though she may live with a cat if properly and slowly introduced. She can be left alone for a few hours and is house trained. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
