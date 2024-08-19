Dogs Trust has hundreds of dogs up for adoption across the country, and more than 60 are looking for new homes in Merseyside. The Liverpool branch, located just outside of the city in Whiston, is home to dozens of adorable pups who sadly don’t have a family to look after them.
Many of the dogs were abandoned and found as strays, with animal rescue charities reporting an increase in strays as a result of the cost of living crisis. With so many dogs in need of homes, there is no need to buy a pet and Dogs Trust has dogs of all ages, sizes and breeds in their care - from Beagles and Chihuahuas to German Shepherds and Akitas.
Here we have fifteen gorgeous dogs and puppies in need of a forever home around Merseyside as soon as possible. Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Stan - English Springer Spaniel
Stan is a cute English Springer Spaniel puppy, between six to twelve months old. He is looking for an adult only home and he must live with a neutered fully vaccinated dog. Stan will need a patient and understanding family as he is currently on behaviour medication alongside a training plan, and his adopters need to consider the cost of this. He is house trained. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Toto - Akita
Toto is a beautiful Akita, believed to be around six-years-old. Toto needs an adult only home and absolutely must be the only pet in the home. He does need to wear his muzzle at all times when he is out and about and will need adopters who are willing to stick to this. He is house trained but not used to being left for a long time so will need somebody able to spend lots of time with him. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Steely - Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Steely is a sweet six-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who can live with children over 16 but he'll need to be the only pet. Dogs Trust have no history for him and cannot guarantee that he is house trained, but it's more than likely at his age. | Dogs Trust Merseyside - Steely
4. Lucy - Beagle
Lucy is a lovely Beagle, estimated to be between five and seven years old. Lucy would like a home where she is the only pet, and any children are over 16 as she is worried by them. She is house trained and can be left alone for a few hours once she's settled. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
