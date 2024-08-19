2 . Toto - Akita

Toto is a beautiful Akita, believed to be around six-years-old. Toto needs an adult only home and absolutely must be the only pet in the home. He does need to wear his muzzle at all times when he is out and about and will need adopters who are willing to stick to this. He is house trained but not used to being left for a long time so will need somebody able to spend lots of time with him. | Dogs Trust Merseyside