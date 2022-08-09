As the UK marks Afternoon Tea Week, these are some of the best places in Liverpool to join in the celebrations, according to Tripadvisor

It’s Afternoon Tea Week this week, and despite the thermostat in Liverpool reaching unenviable levels, there’s always time for a spot of tea.

So while the arguments above continue, allow us to give you the ten best places for afternoon tea, according to Tripadvisor.

What is Afternoon Tea Week?

Afternoon Tea Week celebrates the great British tradition of Afternoon Tea and is the perfect excuse to catch up with loved ones over a cup of tea and some delicacies.

This year’s Afternoon Tea Week will take place from Monday 8th to Sunday 14th August and venues across the UK will run a selection of exclusive discounts of up to 30% off Afternoon Tea and exciting events to pay tribute to the nation’s favourite pastime.

The best place for afternoon tea in Liverpool according to Tripadvisor reviews

1: A Small Fish In A Big Pond.

A Small Fish In A Big Pond - “Customer service and care defies description! Dog and Family friendly.”

Where: 16 Water Street Oriel Chambers, Liverpool L2 8TD

Rating: 5/5

“Fantastic coffee with a friendly welcome!”

“Not to be missed!”

“Little gem”

“Customer service and care defies description! Dog and Family friendly.”

2: Annie’s Tea Room

Is there anything more English than a slice of Victoria Sponge for afternoon tea? Annie’s Tea Room seem to think so.

Where: 12 Endbutt Lane, Liverpool L23 0TR

Rating: 4.5/5

“What a find!”

“Big portioned cake which was really nice, really cute cafe and their tea was really nice”

“Annie is a Gem”

“Fantastic food and service”

3: Rocco’s

Rocco’s in Liverpool - a “fabulous hidden gem in the heart of Liverpool” according to one Tripadvisor reviewer.

Where: First Floor 61A Lord Street 61 Lord Street, Liverpool L2 6PB

Rating: 4.5/5

“Excellent would recommend and return”

“A hidden treasure!!!”

“Amazing find”

“Fabulous hidden gem in the heart of Liverpool”

4: Wake and Cake

Wake and Cake has a “Great selection of Greek/ Cypriot pastries and potent coffee.”

Where: 13-17 Tarleton Street Liverpool one, Liverpool L1 1DS

Rating: 4.5/5

“Delicious food and patisserie”

“Great cake”

“Great selection of Greek/ Cypriot pastries and potent coffee.”

“Nice place to enjoy some refreshments”

5: Bold Street

Does toasted fruit toast count as afternoon tea? Either way, “Bold Street Coffee provides a nice classy, homely feel that is great for those wet cold days”

Where: 89 Bold Street L14 4HF, Liverpool L1 4HF

Rating: 4.5/5

“Friendliest welcome with great grub!”

“Absolutely fabulous coffee and a great sandwich in really fresh bread.“

“I love this place, the people are all lovely, the coffee is boss and the location is pretty darn cool.”

“Bold Street Coffee provides a nice classy, homely feel that is great for those wet cold days”

6: Lovelock’s

The ideal environment for afternoon tea, according to one Tripadvisor reviewer: “A wonderful place to chat and relax”

Where: Old Haymarket Unit 6, Liverpool L1 6ER

Rating: 4.5/5

“Great food, great coffee, lovely place”

“A wonderful place to chat and relax”

“Fantastic food”

“Great place! Amazing coffee and lovely atmosphere”

7: Key Lime

One Tripadvisor described Key Lime as “One of the nicest cafes I’ve been to, service and food”

Where: St. Johns Precinct Lime Street, Liverpool L1 1NG

Rating: 4.5/5

“No nonsense good food”

“One of the nicest cafes I’ve been to, service and food.”

“Definitely recommend!”

“Fab independent cafe”

8: Potts

“Friendly staff, quality coffee & tasty plant-based food” are all on offer at Potts.

Where: 18A Slater Street, Liverpool L1 4BS

Rating: 4.5/5

“Impressive!”

“Friendly staff, quality coffee & tasty plant-based food”

“Lovely Tea and Cake”

“Amazing vegan food and drink!”

9: Reubens

How dark do you like your cup of tea? Regardless of the length of steeping, one Tripadvisor had a “lovely visit to Ruben’s whilst exploring the City”

Where: Unit 13 14 The Colonnades Albert Dock The Albert Dock, Liverpool L3 4AA

Rating: 4/5

“Fab little coffee shop!”

“Lovely visit to Ruben’s whilst exploring the City”

“Brilliant independent coffee shop find.”

“Good Views of Albert Dock”

10: The Cow and Co Cafe

Courgette and Lime? In a cake? “Very nice, quite hipster” was the response on Tripadvisor gave regarding The Cow and Co Cafe.

Where: 15 Cleveland Square, Liverpool L1 5BE

Rating: 4/5

“Delightful little cafe”

“Amazing coffee!”

“Little gem”

“Very nice, quite hipster”