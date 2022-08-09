It’s Afternoon Tea Week this week, and despite the thermostat in Liverpool reaching unenviable levels, there’s always time for a spot of tea.
Be it the age-old argument of PG Tips versus Yorkshire Tea, if it’s jam and then clotted cream on a scone rather than vice versa or using a colour chart to determine how strong you want your tea, this week the UK celebrates the humble pre-dinner nibble.
So while the arguments above continue, allow us to give you the ten best places for afternoon tea, according to Tripadvisor.
Most Popular
What is Afternoon Tea Week?
Afternoon Tea Week celebrates the great British tradition of Afternoon Tea and is the perfect excuse to catch up with loved ones over a cup of tea and some delicacies.
This year’s Afternoon Tea Week will take place from Monday 8th to Sunday 14th August and venues across the UK will run a selection of exclusive discounts of up to 30% off Afternoon Tea and exciting events to pay tribute to the nation’s favourite pastime.
The best place for afternoon tea in Liverpool according to Tripadvisor reviews
1: A Small Fish In A Big Pond.
- Where: 16 Water Street Oriel Chambers, Liverpool L2 8TD
- Rating: 5/5
“Fantastic coffee with a friendly welcome!”
“Not to be missed!”
“Little gem”
“Customer service and care defies description! Dog and Family friendly.”
2: Annie’s Tea Room
- Where: 12 Endbutt Lane, Liverpool L23 0TR
- Rating: 4.5/5
“What a find!”
“Big portioned cake which was really nice, really cute cafe and their tea was really nice”
“Annie is a Gem”
“Fantastic food and service”
3: Rocco’s
- Where: First Floor 61A Lord Street 61 Lord Street, Liverpool L2 6PB
- Rating: 4.5/5
“Excellent would recommend and return”
“A hidden treasure!!!”
“Amazing find”
“Fabulous hidden gem in the heart of Liverpool”
4: Wake and Cake
- Where: 13-17 Tarleton Street Liverpool one, Liverpool L1 1DS
- Rating: 4.5/5
“Delicious food and patisserie”
“Great cake”
“Great selection of Greek/ Cypriot pastries and potent coffee.”
“Nice place to enjoy some refreshments”
5: Bold Street
- Where: 89 Bold Street L14 4HF, Liverpool L1 4HF
- Rating: 4.5/5
“Friendliest welcome with great grub!”
“Absolutely fabulous coffee and a great sandwich in really fresh bread.“
“I love this place, the people are all lovely, the coffee is boss and the location is pretty darn cool.”
“Bold Street Coffee provides a nice classy, homely feel that is great for those wet cold days”
6: Lovelock’s
- Where: Old Haymarket Unit 6, Liverpool L1 6ER
- Rating: 4.5/5
“Great food, great coffee, lovely place”
“A wonderful place to chat and relax”
“Fantastic food”
“Great place! Amazing coffee and lovely atmosphere”
7: Key Lime
- Where: St. Johns Precinct Lime Street, Liverpool L1 1NG
- Rating: 4.5/5
“No nonsense good food”
“One of the nicest cafes I’ve been to, service and food.”
“Definitely recommend!”
“Fab independent cafe”
8: Potts
- Where: 18A Slater Street, Liverpool L1 4BS
- Rating: 4.5/5
“Impressive!”
“Friendly staff, quality coffee & tasty plant-based food”
“Lovely Tea and Cake”
“Amazing vegan food and drink!”
9: Reubens
- Where: Unit 13 14 The Colonnades Albert Dock The Albert Dock, Liverpool L3 4AA
- Rating: 4/5
“Fab little coffee shop!”
“Lovely visit to Ruben’s whilst exploring the City”
“Brilliant independent coffee shop find.”
“Good Views of Albert Dock”
10: The Cow and Co Cafe
- Where: 15 Cleveland Square, Liverpool L1 5BE
- Rating: 4/5
“Delightful little cafe”
“Amazing coffee!”
“Little gem”
“Very nice, quite hipster”