There is a parade and a muster scheduled to take place in Merseyside this year.

Armed Forces Day has almost arrived - a day in which we show our support to troops and veterans in Liverpool and throughout the United Kingdom.

Thirteen years on from the first time it was celebrated - which was on 27 June 2009, centred on the Chatham Historic Dockyard - now is more important than ever to commemorate our Armed Forces.

Here is everything you need to know about the event; from what it is, when it is taking place to how you can get involved with the celebrations in Liverpool.

What is Armed Forces Day and why is it celebrated?

Armed Forces Day is an annual celebration in the United Kingdom that commemorates the service of men and women in the British Armed Forces.

This day is for those who are currently serving in the military and the many veterans across the country - an estimated two million currently reside in the UK.

People throughout Liverpool use this day to show their support, and this can be done in various ways; such as charity donations, attending an event and holding an event.

This is done to give a morale boost for troops and their families.

When is Armed Forces Day in 2022?

Armed Forces Day always falls on the last Saturday of June every year.

Therefore, it will take place on Saturday, 26 June in 2022.

However, celebrations for this year’s event are already underway, starting on Monday, 20 June when the Armed Forces Day flag was raised on buildings and famous landmarks throughout the UK.

Whilst Reserves Day - a celebration of the country’s Reserve Forces - took place on Wednesday, 22 June.

What events are taking place across Liverpool?

As a way to support the troops and their families for Armed Forces Day in 2022, there are over 150 different events taking place throughout England, Scotland and Wales.

Whether it is a parade, a party, or a march - there is plenty to do to celebrate Armed Forces Day in 2022.

Here are the following events taking place in Liverpool and the surrounding Merseyside area for Armed Forces Day 2022:

Liverpool Armed Forces Day Service and Parade

Price: FREE

When: Saturday, 25 June 2022 - from 10 am to 12 pm

Where: Our Lady and Saint Nicholas, Liverpool Parish Church, 5 Old Churchyard - L2 8GW

Join in and raise your British flags for the country’s Armed Forces troops via this tri-service parade taking place in Liverpool this week.

This parade will be led by the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, all the way from Liverpool Parish Church to the city’s famous and beautiful Royal Albert Dock.

For more information, you can contact the event’s organiser via telephone at 0151 2330 176 - you can also visit the official website or t he Armed Forces Day event listing .

Merseyside Veterans Armed Forces Day Muster

Price: FREE

When: Saturday, 25 June 2022 - from 1 pm to 6 pm

Where: The Cornmarket Pub, Old Ropery - L2 7NT

After the conclusion of the Armed Forces Day parade held at the Liverpool Parish Church earlier in the day, why not pop down to The Cornmarket public house to honour the region’s veterans.

You will take part in a muster - which is the word given to describe a formal gathering of troops, especially for an inspection or in preparation for a battle.

The Merseyside Veterans Social Club will be in attendance, so go ahead and support them this Armed Forces Day.

For more information about the muster, you can contact organisers via telephone at 0151 236 2131 or through email at [email protected] .