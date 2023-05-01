It is in a prestigious location, within walking distance of the beach.

Take a look at this spectacular property, in one of Wirral’s most prestigious locations.

Listed on Rightmove for £2,500,000, the property on Links Hey Road is not only beautiful throughout but set within a 1.2-acre plot that offers peace, privacy, and a sought-after view with a private gate onto Caldy Golf Course.

Inside, there are five bedrooms, each with an ensuite, as well as a family bathroom. Spread across four floors, the guest bedroom also benefits from its own private lounge.

Caldy Beach is within easy walking distance, offering scenic walks and seaside living, but the property’s garden is also perfect for relaxing, with a substantial patio area leading down to a beautiful lawn .

Would you like to live here?

1 . Links Hey Road, Caldy. Step inside this immaculate property. Photo: Rightmove

2 . Links Hey Road, Caldy. The home has a large, modern kitchen/diner, with views of the garden. Photo: Rightmove

3 . Links Hey Road, Caldy. It has a lovely dining area. Photo: Rightmove

4 . Links Hey Road, Caldy. And a living space. Photo: Rightmove

Next Page Page 1 of 5