The former Coronation Street star will join an illustrious cast of celebrities and world class dancers on the BBC One show.

Kym Marsh has now been coupled up for the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing and is ready to show the nation her moves.

The former Coronation Street actress and member of pop group Hear’Say was the second celebrity to be confirmed for this year’s show.

Following the announcement, the Merseyside-born actress told the BBC : “I am nervous, but I am really looking forward to it

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been on stage, performing in that kind of way, so it’s going to be really tricky, but I’m up for the challenge.”

Here is everything you need to know about Kym Marsh including who she is and who will be in her pairing for Strictly 2022.

Who is Kym Marsh?

Kym Marsh is an actress and singer who played Michelle Connor in Coronation Street for 13 years. She rose to fame as part of pop group Hear'Say, formed from noughties reality show Popstars.

BBC viewers and Strictly fans should already be familiar with Kym Marsh, who rose to fame as a member of pop group Hear’Say, formed in the early 2000s on ITV’s reality show, Popstars .

The Whiston born performer’s first single with the band, ‘ Pure and Simple ’, topped the UK Singles Chart in March 2001.

Since Popstars, Kym remained on our television screens with a one off role on BBC drama Doctors, as well as being a panellist on ITV’s Loose Women .

Soap fans will also recognise the 46-year-old for her role as Michelle Connor on Coronation Street who she played from 2006 until 2019 .

The role earned her Newcomer Awards at the 2007 British Soap Awards and 2007 National Television Awards, culminating in earning the Best Female Dramatic Performance at the 2017 British Soap Awards.

Marsh currently presents Morning Live on BBC One and is set to star in the revival of school drama Waterloo Road later in 2022.

Who is Kym Marsh’s Strictly Come Dancing partner?

Kym Marsh has been partnered with professional Graziano Di Prima, who won the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Christmas Special with singer Anne Marie.

The Morning Live presenter and the Italian dancer have met beforehand, as Marsh previously covered the series.

How to watch Kym Marsh on Strictly Come Dancing?

The start date of Strictly Come Dancing was initially set for Saturday, September 17, but was delayed because of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Pushed back a week, the first live show is scheduled for Saturday, September 24 from 6.45pm to 9pm.

Strictly Come Dancing will then be broadcast live on BBC one every weekend, and will also be available on catch-up via BBC iPlayer.

Full Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestants James Bye; Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin; Tyler West; Tony Adams; Kaye Adams; Jayde Adams; Helen Skelton; Fleur East; Richie Anderson; Molly Rainford; Matt Goss; Ellie Simmonds; Will Mellor; Ellie Taylor,BBC,Ray Burmiston

The following is the full contestant line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2022: