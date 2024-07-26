Liverpool is a bustling city and brilliant in its own right, but it is also surrounded by dozens of beautiful villages and towns that are perfect for a family day out or solo adventure when the sun is shining.
From Sefton’s magnificent coast to a model village in Wirral, Merseyside has some wonderful places to live - or to visit during the summer holidays. Just a short drive away or a quick journey via Merseyrail, these local gems are perfect for exploring.
So, here are our top 13 recommendations for lovely spots in and around Merseyside you need to add to your must-visit list this summer, feature stunning views, historic buildings and independent shops.
1. Cronton, Knowsley
Cronton is an ancient village surrounded by green belt land. It is home to two pubs and an observatory and historically, most residents were farmers. Independent stores in the village include a convenience store and garden centre. | Image: David Dixon CC
2. Hightown, Sefton
Hightown is a quaint coastal village on the outskirts of Liverpool that has been recognised as one of the poshest places to live in Britain, according to the Telegraph. It is a beautiful enclave with coastal walks, countryside views and a popular family-run pub. Rare butterflies can be seen on the dunes, and peacocks can be spotted in some streets. | Peter/stock.adobe
3. Croston, Lancashire
Located in Lancashire, near Chorley, Croston is an idyllic village featuring The River Yarrow. The historic village features a 15th century church and a number of quaint pubs to quench your thirst after a walk. | Steve Houldsworth CC SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons
4. Thornton, Sefton
Thornton is ideal for families, as it is mainly a residential area. However, it is home to two pubs dating back to the early 19th century - the Nags Head and the Grapes Hotel. It also features four Grade II listed buildings. | Image: Rodhullandemu CCPhoto: User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia CC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.