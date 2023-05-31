Liverpool and its surrounding areas are home to some breathtakingly beautiful places, including parks, historic monuments, lakes and woodland trails.
With so many beauty spots on our doorstep, there’s no need to travel far for a tranquil day out or Instagram worthy picture.
From a fairy glen to picturesque lakeside views, we’ve created a gallery of some of Merseyside’s most beautiful hidden gems that you need to visit this year.
1. The Fairy Glen, Sefton Park
Sefton Park is a well-known beauty spot in Liverpool but, one of its standout features has to be the Fairy Glen. The little nook is surrounded by greenery and flowers, and features a lovely waterfall. The peaceful and secluded section of the park is truly wonderful. Photo: User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia
2. Carr Mill Dam, St Helens
Carr Mill Dam is just outside of St Helens’ town centre and offers beautiful lakeside trails and walks. The beauty location features lake views, bluebell woods and is available to visit all year round. Photo: David Dixon, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons
3. The Walled Garden, Reynolds Park
Reynolds Park is tucked away in the Woolton suburbs. The beautiful green space features wildflowers and a quarry, as well as The Walled Garden with herbaceous borders and beautiful Dahlia displays. Photo: Sue Adair via Wikimedia
4. Thurstaston, Wirral
Once home to Vikings, Thurstaston is a Wirral village, with a beach and vast green land. Thurstaston Common has offer 250 acres of green land and heath land, as well as beautiful coastal views. The village has several independent eateries, pubs and a visitor centre. Photo: Wikimedia