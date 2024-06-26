The 21 best MOT centres in Liverpool according to Google reviews

By Emma Dukes
Published 26th Jun 2024, 16:11 BST

When taking your car in for its annual MOT test, it’s important to know you’re it’s being looked after by a reputable garage.

Your yearly MOT test often creeps up on you and before you know it’s time to have your car’s safety checked once again.

Choosing which provider will complete your annual MOT test can be tricky, as it is important to know your car is being looked after by a reputable garage. Luckily, reviews can make the search a little easier with customers sharing their experiences and providing recommendations.

Here (in no particular order) we provide a selection Liverpool’’s highest-rated MOT providers and garages as ranked by Google – all scored at least 4.6 out of a possible five on Google, with total of at least 50 customer reviews.

Kwik Fit, Aigburth Road, is rated 4.8 out of five from 683 Google reviews.

1. Kwik Fit, Aigburth Road, Liverpool L17

Kwik Fit, Aigburth Road, is rated 4.8 out of five from 683 Google reviews. | Google Street View

Brunswick MOT & Service Centre, Sefton Street, is rated 4.8 out of five from 116 Google reviews.

2. Brunswick MOT & Service Centre, Sefton Street, Liverpool L8

Brunswick MOT & Service Centre, Sefton Street, is rated 4.8 out of five from 116 Google reviews. | Brunswick MOT & Service Centre

555 Garage Services, Rexmore Way, is rated 4.9 out of five from 145 Google reviews.

3. 555 Garage Services, Rexmore Way, Liverpool L15

555 Garage Services, Rexmore Way, is rated 4.9 out of five from 145 Google reviews. | Google Street View

C&S Mot & Service Centre, Yanwath Street, is rated 4.8 out of five from 80 Google reviews.

4. C&S Mot & Service Centre, Yanwath Street, Liverpool L8

C&S Mot & Service Centre, Yanwath Street, is rated 4.8 out of five from 80 Google reviews. | Google Street View

