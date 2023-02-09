Joshua Clarke is a 15-year-old blind student who attends St Vincent’s School for the Visually Impaired in Liverpool.

The heartwarming moment a blind schoolchild in Liverpool made his dream a reality has been captured on camera. Joshua Clarke, 15, always wanted to make an announcement at an airport - and Liverpool John Lennon Airport made that possible.

Joshua made the life-changing journey to the Merseyside city’s popular airport on February 1. He is from Caernarfon in Wales and lives in Liverpool, where he attends St Vincent’s School for the Visually Impaired.

Accompanied by his teacher, Mr McSorley, as well as close friends Harvey and Jackson, Josh took to the tannoy. Passengers of a Belfast-bound flight were graced with the young boy’s voice as he made his much-anticipated flight announcement.

During the easyJet announcement, an elated Joshua said: “Welcome to gate eight for easyJet flight EZY615 to Belfast. We will now begin boarding starting with those who have booked our special assistance, followed by speedy boarding alongside families with children under five, and then all remaining customers.”