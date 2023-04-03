The Easter holidays are almost here, a time for celebration, time spent with family and friends, and lots of chocolate eggs of course. To accommodate time for workers to celebrate the holiday, businesses operate at different opening and closing times in Liverpool and throughout the United Kingdom.
For example, operating hours for the likes of supermarkets, banks, and post offices will be affected. The vast majority decide to shut up shop on Easter Sunday, which this year lands on Sunday, April 9.
Other affected days include Good Friday (April 7), Saturday (April 8) and Easter Monday (April 10).
DIY stores are also among those affected as leading outlets such as B&M, Wickes and Homebase have outlined plans for reduced business hours over the bank holiday weekend. How have opening and closing hours of DIY stores changed in Liverpool due to Easter 2023?
Here is everything you need to know.
DIY shop opening and closing times in Liverpool for Easter 2023 bank holiday weekend
B&Q
The following are the operating hours of B&Q stores in Liverpool over Easter 2023 bank holiday weekend:
Liverpool Shopping Park, Liverpool - Edge Lane Drive, L13 4DL
- Good Friday, April 7: 7am to 8pm
- Saturday, April 8: 7am to 8pm
- Easter Sunday, April 9: 10am to 4pm
- Easter Monday, April 10: 7am to 8pm
New Mersey Retail Park, Liverpool - Speke, L24 8QB
- Good Friday, April 7: 7am to 8pm
- Saturday, April 8: 7am to 8pm
- Easter Sunday, April 9: 10am to 4pm
- Easter Monday, April 10: 7am to 8pm
Racecourse Retail Park, Liverpool - Aintree, L9 5AN
- Good Friday, April 7: 7am to 8pm
- Saturday, April 8: 7am to 8pm
- Easter Sunday, April 9: 10am to 4pm
- Easter Monday, April 10: 7am to 8pm
To check the operating hours of your local B&Q DIY store, visit the official store finder on the B&Q website.
Wickes
The following are the operating hours of Wickes stores in Liverpool over Easter 2023 bank holiday weekend:
Rock Retail Park, Liverpool - Birkenhead, CH41 9DF
- Good Friday, April 7: 7am to 9pm
- Saturday, April 8: 7am to 8pm
- Easter Sunday, April 9: 10am to 4pm
- Easter Monday, April 10: 7am to 8pm
Aintree, Liverpool - Ormskirk Road, L9 5AE
- Good Friday, April 7: 7am to 9pm
- Saturday, April 8: 7am to 8pm
- Easter Sunday, April 9: 10am to 4pm
- Easter Monday, April 10: 7am to 8pm
Kew Retail Park, Liverpool - Southport, PR8 5RG
- Good Friday, April 7: 7am to 9pm
- Saturday, April 8: 7am to 8pm
- Easter Sunday, April 9: 10am to 4pm
- Easter Monday, April 10: 7am to 8pm
To check the operating hours of your local Wickes DIY store, visit the official store finder on the Wickes website.
Homebase
The following are the operating hours of Homebase stores in Liverpool over Easter 2023 bank holiday weekend
Upton, Liverpool - Wirral, CH49 6QG
- Good Friday, April 7: 8am to 9pm
- Saturday, April 8: 8am to 8pm
- Easter Sunday, April 9: 10am to 4pm
- Easter Monday, April 10: 8am to 8pm
To check the operating hours of your local Homebase DIY store, visit the official store finder on the Homebase website.