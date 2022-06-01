Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend is set to have an impact on the opening and closing times of DIY stores across Liverpool.

The Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend is almost here, a time for celebration, street parties and maybe an alcoholic beverage or two.

This extended weekend has had an impact on business operating hours, especially on places like banks, supermarkets and post offices.

DIY stores are also affected as leading outlets such as B&M, Wickes and Homebase have outlined plans for reduced business hours over the weekend.

Overall it seems that most if not all DIY stores in Liverpool will have impacted operating hours over the course of the weekend.

How have opening and closing hours of DIY stores changed in Liverpool due to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations? Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend?

Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend is just around the corner at the time of publication - falling at the beginning of June.

Combined with that of the Whitsun day off - which instead of being on the last Monday of May was moved to align with the Royal celebrations this year - the following dates will be affected: Thursday, 2 June (Whitsun), Friday, 3 June (Jubilee), Saturday, 4 June and Sunday, 5 June (weekend).

Here are the operating hours of B&Q, Wickes and Homebase DIY stores in Liverpool over Platinum Jubilee weekend:

B&Q

The following are the operating hours of B&Q stores in Liverpool during the four-day bank holiday weekend:

Liverpool Shopping Park, Liverpool - Edge Lane Drive, L13 4DL

Whitsun, 2 June: 7 am to 8 pm

Jubilee, 3 June: 7 am to 8 pm

4 June: 7 am to 8 pm

5 June: 10 am to 4 pm

New Mersey Retail Park, Liverpool - Speke, L24 8QB

Whitsun, 2 June: 7 am to 8 pm

Jubilee, 3 June: 7 am to 8 pm

4 June: 7 am to 8 pm

5 June: 10 am to 4 pm

Racecourse Retail Park, Liverpool - Aintree, L9 5AN

Whitsun, 2 June: 7 am to 8 pm

Jubilee, 3 June: 7 am to 8 pm

4 June: 7 am to 8 pm

5 June: 10 am to 4 pm

To check the operating hours of your local B&Q DIY store, visit the official store finder on the website .

Wickes

The following are the operating hours of Wickes stores in Liverpool during the four-day bank holiday weekend:

Rock Retail Park, Liverpool - Birkenhead, CH41 9DF

Whitsun, 2 June: 7 am to 6 pm

Jubilee, 3 June: 7 am to 6 pm

4 June: 7 am to 7 pm

5 June: 10 am to 4 pm

Aintree, Liverpool - Ormskirk Road, L9 5AE

Whitsun, 2 June: 7 am to 6 pm

Jubilee, 3 June: 7 am to 6 pm

4 June: 7 am to 7 pm

5 June: 10 am to 4 pm

Kew Retail Park, Liverpool - Southport, PR8 5RG

Whitsun, 2 June: 9 am to 6 pm

Jubilee, 3 June: 9 am to 6 pm

4 June: 9 am to 6 pm

5 June: 10 am to 4 pm

To check the operating hours of your local Wickes DIY store, visit the official store finder on the website .

Homebase

The following are the operating hours of Homebase stores in Liverpool during the four-day bank holiday weekend:

Upton, Liverpool - Wirral, CH49 6QG

Whitsun, 2 June: 8 am to 8 pm

Jubilee, 3 June: 8 am to 8 pm

4 June: 8 am to 8 pm

5 June: 10 am to 4 pm