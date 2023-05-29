Register
Merseyside property: Breathtaking £1.9m house for sale with heated pool, tennis court and estuary views

The impressive home is located in a prestigious village.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 29th May 2023, 18:45 BST

Step inside this huge five bedroom property, in one of Wirral’s most beautiful villages.

Located in the prestigious area of Caldy, the detached home has incredible views of the River Dee, and is close to two popualr beaches.

Listed on Rightmove for £1,895,000, the property is based on over an acre of land and has beautifully landscaped gardens, ponds and a large tennis court.

Inside, you’ll find a heated swimming pool, snooker room, plant room and a breakfast room, as well as four bedrooms, a number of reception rooms and a conservatory.

Take a look around and let us know if you would like to live here...

Take a look at this magnificent home.

1. Barton Hey Drive, Caldy

Take a look at this magnificent home. Photo: Rightmove

With breaktaking views and over an acre of land.

2. Barton Hey Drive, Caldy

With breaktaking views and over an acre of land. Photo: Rightmove

There is a large entrance hallway.

3. Barton Hey Drive, Caldy

There is a large entrance hallway. Photo: Rightmove

The property has several reception rooms.

4. Barton Hey Drive, Caldy

The property has several reception rooms. Photo: Rightmove

