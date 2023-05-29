The impressive home is located in a prestigious village.

Step inside this huge five bedroom property, in one of Wirral’s most beautiful villages.

Located in the prestigious area of Caldy, the detached home has incredible views of the River Dee, and is close to two popualr beaches.

Listed on Rightmove for £1,895,000, the property is based on over an acre of land and has beautifully landscaped gardens, ponds and a large tennis court.

Inside, you’ll find a heated swimming pool, snooker room, plant room and a breakfast room, as well as four bedrooms, a number of reception rooms and a conservatory.

Take a look around and let us know if you would like to live here...

Barton Hey Drive, Caldy

Barton Hey Drive, Caldy

Barton Hey Drive, Caldy

Barton Hey Drive, Caldy

