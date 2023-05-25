Breathtaking £1.5m villa for sale in Merseyside location popular with celebs and footballers
The magnificent home has a large cinema and a stunning garden.
Take a look at this beautiful Victorian villa, in one of Merseyside’s most sought after areas.
Listed on Rightmove, for £1,500,000, the stunning property blends period features with modern luxury, boasting a grand reception hall, three entertaining rooms with high ceilings and a cinema room.
With five bedrooms and three bathrooms, the home in Formby is rather grand, and has incredible features such as a garden room and oasis-style garden.
The Formby location is a hit with local celebrities and footballers, just a short distance from The National Trust Nature Reserve, Formby village and beach.
