Once one of the North West’s must-visit attractions, it’s hard to believe that it’s over ten years since Camelot closed down for good.

Although the theme park was in Chorley, many Scousers will have fond memories of school trips or family days out at Camelot, and remember how they felt when the closure was announced.

Shutting down in 2012, many of the rollercoasters remained on the site for a number of years, left to rot and decay. The iconic Knightmare rollercoaster could be seen from the nearby motorway, until it was demolished in 2020.

The site was used for an immersive zombie experience last year, but remains empty today. Although the end of Camelot’s story is a sad one, let’s reminisce about good old days at the medieval-style theme park.

