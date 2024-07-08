19 nostalgic pictures of Camelot theme park loved by Scousers before it was left to rot

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 7th Jul 2024, 14:46 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 07:14 BST

It was once one of the North West’s top theme parks.

Once one of the North West’s must-visit attractions, it’s hard to believe that it’s over ten years since Camelot closed down for good.

Although the theme park was in Chorley, many Scousers will have fond memories of school trips or family days out at Camelot, and remember how they felt when the closure was announced.

Shutting down in 2012, many of the rollercoasters remained on the site for a number of years, left to rot and decay. The iconic Knightmare rollercoaster could be seen from the nearby motorway, until it was demolished in 2020.

The site was used for an immersive zombie experience last year, but remains empty today. Although the end of Camelot’s story is a sad one, let’s reminisce about good old days at the medieval-style theme park.

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s

1. Camelot Theme Park

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s | National World

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s

2. Camelot Theme Park

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s | National World

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s

3. Camelot Theme Park

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s | National World

Sir Lancelot showing off his jousting skills.

4. Camelot Theme Park

Sir Lancelot showing off his jousting skills. | Dave Haygarth, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia

