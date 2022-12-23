Are you willing to welcome furry best friends Jimmy and Bella into your home in Liverpool ready for Christmas 2022?

In what could be the most perfect way to end the year off the back of Christmas for Liverpool cat lovers, bestfriends Jimmy and Bella are in search of their forever homes. The loveable duo are currently up for adoption through Merseyside rescue centre cats/jimmy-bella/"> Boote .

Jimmy, who is wrapped in soft black fur, and Bella - who is black and white - are both seven years old. Despite coming to Boote separately, they have become the best of friends and are almost inseparable - so the centre is hoping to find an owner to welcome them both.

Boote describes Jimmy as a “very very friendly boy” who can be quite vocal when he wants to be. He loves being the centre of attention and is an extremely cuddly and affectionate animal.

While bestie Bella is quite the opposite surprisingly. She is far more quiet and reserved than Jimmy but once she warms to you is loveable and adores being fussed over.

Both Jimmy and Bella are neutered, microchipped, inoculated and up-to-date with any required injections and worm treatment. Basically, they are prime and ready to settle down in a loving home - so could you be the one to provide them just that?

How can I adopt Jimmy and Bella?

Jimmy and Bella are available as a pair through Liverpool-based cat rescue centre Boote . If you think you are the perfect fit for the furry friends, you must first contact them via the official phone number 0151 228 4336 - phone lines are open between 8am and 8pm daily.