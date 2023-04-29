Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
11 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
11 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
15 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
15 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
16 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users

For sale: Converted Victorian hay loft and coach house with indoor swimming pool and period features - £850k

The property dates back to the 1840s.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 07:46 BST

Take a look at this beautiful property in a prestigious Merseyside area.

The charming five-bedroom detached Victorian residence is located in the highly coveted area of Noctorum, and dates back to the 1840s.

Formerly a hay loft, coach house, tack room and living accommodation, it is now blended into one impressive residence boasting approximately 3,376 square foot of family living space.

Listed on Rightmove for £850,000, the property has period features, a large garden and an indoor heated pool.

Take a look around.

Take a look at this Victorian home.

1. Noctorum Lane, Wirral

Take a look at this Victorian home. Photo: Rightmove

The property is filled with charm.

2. Noctorum Lane, Wirral

The property is filled with charm. Photo: Rightmove

It has a huge indoor pool.

3. Noctorum Lane, Wirral

It has a huge indoor pool. Photo: Rightmove

Dating back to the 1840s, the home has period features.

4. Noctorum Lane, Wirral

Dating back to the 1840s, the home has period features. Photo: Rightmove

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:HomeSaleVictorianProperty