The property dates back to the 1840s.

Take a look at this beautiful property in a prestigious Merseyside area.

The charming five-bedroom detached Victorian residence is located in the highly coveted area of Noctorum, and dates back to the 1840s.

Formerly a hay loft, coach house, tack room and living accommodation, it is now blended into one impressive residence boasting approximately 3,376 square foot of family living space.

Listed on Rightmove for £850,000, the property has period features, a large garden and an indoor heated pool.

1 . Noctorum Lane, Wirral Take a look at this Victorian home. Photo: Rightmove

2 . Noctorum Lane, Wirral The property is filled with charm. Photo: Rightmove

3 . Noctorum Lane, Wirral It has a huge indoor pool. Photo: Rightmove

4 . Noctorum Lane, Wirral Dating back to the 1840s, the home has period features. Photo: Rightmove

