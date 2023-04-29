For sale: Converted Victorian hay loft and coach house with indoor swimming pool and period features - £850k
The property dates back to the 1840s.
Take a look at this beautiful property in a prestigious Merseyside area.
The charming five-bedroom detached Victorian residence is located in the highly coveted area of Noctorum, and dates back to the 1840s.
Formerly a hay loft, coach house, tack room and living accommodation, it is now blended into one impressive residence boasting approximately 3,376 square foot of family living space.
Listed on Rightmove for £850,000, the property has period features, a large garden and an indoor heated pool.
Take a look around.
Page 1 of 3