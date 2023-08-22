We asked ChatGPT to plan the perfect free family day out in Liverpool

The AI tool suggested visiting popular spots such as Sefton Park and the Royal Albert Dock.

ChatGPT has become increasingly popular in recent months, with some using the impressive technology to help with work and others using it purely for entertainment purposes.

The natural language processing tool is driven by AI technology, allowing you to have human-like conservations based on a prompt, or be presented with detailed answers to any questions you may pose.

But, have you ever considered using ChatGPT to create holiday or travel itineraries?

We thought we’d test the tool by asking ChatGPT to ‘plan the perfect free family day out in Liverpool’ and within minutes, the AI chatbot had come up with a full itinerary.

The perfect free family day out in Liverpool, according to ChatGPT

Morning:

Breakfast Picnic in Sefton Park: Start your day with a hearty breakfast picnic in Sefton Park. Pack some sandwiches, fruits, and snacks, and enjoy a leisurely meal in this beautiful green space. Explore Sefton Park: After breakfast, take a stroll around Sefton Park. You can admire the Palm House, feed the ducks in the lake, and let the kids play in the playground.

Sefton Park is a well-known beauty spot in Liverpool but, one of its standout features has to be the Fairy Glen. The little nook is surrounded by greenery and flowers, and features a lovely waterfall. The peaceful and secluded section of the park is truly wonderful.

Late Morning:

Visit the Museum of Liverpool: Head to the Museum of Liverpool and spend some time exploring the exhibits that showcase the city’s history, culture, and people. Learn about the Beatles, maritime heritage, and more. Albert Dock and Waterfront Walk: Walk over to the Albert Dock area and enjoy the scenic waterfront. You can admire the historic buildings, ships, and maybe even catch some street performances.

Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock.

Lunch:

Lunch at the Albert Dock: Enjoy a packed lunch or grab some affordable takeout from a local cafe near the Albert Dock. You can find various food options to suit your family’s preferences.

Afternoon:

Merseyside Maritime Museum: Visit the Merseyside Maritime Museum at the Albert Dock. Explore the museum’s free exhibitions that delve into Liverpool’s maritime history, including its connection to the Titanic. Baltic Triangle and Street Art: Take a short walk to the Baltic Triangle area. Explore the vibrant street art scene and let your family appreciate the creativity displayed throughout the neighborhood.

The Baltic Triangle has been named as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the UK

Late Afternoon:

Playtime at Canning Dock: Visit Canning Dock, which is part of the Albert Dock complex. This area features a water play zone where kids can enjoy splashing around (bring spare clothes if needed). Explore China Town: Head to Liverpool’s China Town and wander through the colorful streets, taking in the unique architecture and cultural atmosphere.

Evening:

Liverpool Cathedral: End your day by visiting Liverpool Cathedral. While entry to the main areas is free, you might consider paying a small fee to climb the tower and enjoy panoramic views of the city as the sun sets. Dinner at a Local Eatery: Treat your family to dinner at a budget-friendly local eatery. Liverpool offers a range of dining options, from traditional British to international cuisines.

Wrap Up:

Enjoy Evening Views: Before heading back, take a walk along the waterfront at dusk. The illuminated buildings and the calm waters of the Mersey River create a picturesque backdrop.

ChatGPT even added a note at the end stating: “Remember to check the opening hours and any special events or exhibitions that might interest your family before you go. Have a fantastic day exploring Liverpool with your loved ones!”