The mid-terrace property with two bedrooms in St Helens is for sale at just £10,000.

The property is on New Street, in St Helen’s, and boasts a driveway and an enclosed garden - but it needs a lot of work.

The listing features an image of the front of the house alongside a video , which shows the street and the interior which are in desperate need of attention.

Two-bedroom mid-terrace house on New Street in St. Helens (Photo from Rightmove listing)

The ground-floor has a living room with a fireplace, kitchen and a small bathroom with a shower. Elsewhere, upstairs it has two well-sized double bedrooms.

The enclosed garden is to the rear and it has both patio and grass, although it will need clearing out.

A peek into the back garden. (Photo from Rightmove listing)

Taylor James Auctions is selling the house via public auction on Wednesday 13 July - with a guide price of just £10,000.

The Auction will take place online from 8am, via their website , but you must pre-register to bid no later than 8am that day.

The house is within walking distance (one mile) of two train stations (Lea Green and St Helen’s Junction), eight primary schools and two secondary schools.