Chinese New Year has arrived in Liverpool - so here are the best Chinese takeaways you can visit to celebrate.

Chinese New Year has arrived in Liverpool as people from all over the UK rush to support their local chinese restaurant in celebration of the holiday. Luckily for Liverpudlians, the city is a hub for some of the best eateries to enjoy tasty food.

You could be on the hunt for traditional dishes such as Kung Pao Chicken or some mouth-watering crispy beef. Or maybe you might just need a couple of chicken balls with sweet and sour or curry sauce on the side - all of these options and more are being offered by your local Chinese takeaway in the city.

Advertisement

That’s why LiverpoolWorld has taken a look at Tripadvisor, which rates establishments based on the scores given in reviews by previous customers to point you in the right direction towards some of the highest-rated Chinese takeaway restaurants in the area in celebration of the Lunar New Year. Here are the top five Chinese takeaways in Liverpool according to Tripavisor.

Top 5 Chinese takeaway restaurants in Liverpool according to Tripadvisor reviews

Chamber 36 (4.5 stars out of 5)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where: 49-45 Berry Street, Liverpool - L1 9DF

Opening times: Monday (CLOSED), Tuesday to Friday (3pm to 9pm), Saturday to Sunday (1pm to 9pm)

What customers are saying: “Excellent food and service. Staff friendly and professional. Good location for post meal drinks too. Recommended.”

“First time eating at this restaurant and had booked well in advance (advisable). The staff were great and could not fault the service at all! The food was unreal.”

“Food was phenomenal, the crispy beef melted in the mouth.”

Advertisement

To book a delivery or a table at Liverpool’s Chamber 36, visit the official website . For more information, visit the restaurant’s Tripadvisor page .

Big Bowl Noodle Bar (4.5 stars out of 5)

Advertisement

Where: 12-14 Berry Street, Liverpool - L1 4JF

Opening times: Monday to Saturday (11.30am to 11pm), Sunday (11.30am to 10pm)

What customers are saying: “It never disappoints here the quality is always epic! Lots of choices you just don’t see in any other Chinese! Very good hot & sour soup and their Sui Mei are stunning!”

Advertisement

“A busy restaurant - we booked in advance - is often an indication of a good place to eat. This is definitely the case here, the service is swift and there’s a vast choice of food.”

“The atmosphere was great and welcoming. Our food arrived very quickly and we did not have to wait long at all. The portion size was huge!”

To book a delivery from Liverpool’s Big Bowl Noodle Bar, visit the Tripadvisor page for more information about its Deliveroo service.

Tokyo (4.5 out of 5 stars)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where: 7 Berry Street, Liverpool - L1 9DF

Opening times: Sunday to Wednesday (12pm to 10pm), Thursday (12pm to 8pm), Friday to Saturday (12pm to 10.30pm)

What customers are saying: “I had the deep fried seafood teriyaki and it was lovely! The staff were very helpful and efficient and there was a wide selection of Chinese dishes.”

“Quick and friendly service. Food was delicious, good portion size and well priced. Definitely worth a visit. Recommend.”

“Amazing food and service would definitely recommend. We ordered 4 starters and 1 main between 2 and it was more than enough. Fresh food without the grease.”

Advertisement

To book delivery or a table at Liverpool’s Tokyo, visit the Tripadvisor page for more information .

Advertisement

Golden Empire Restaurant (4.5 out of 5 stars)

Where: 42 Prescot Road Fairfield, Liverpool - L7 0JA

Opening times: Monday to Thursday (5pm to 10pm), Friday to Saturday (5pm to 10.30pm), Sunday (3pm to 10pm)

Advertisement

What customers are saying: “Absolutely fabulous food as always. Our family favourite always comes here for family occasions. Excellent service and amazing food and the staff always go above and beyond.”

“Brilliant, friendly service on our first visit here with friends. Waitress Michelle worked so hard to make our meal perfect. Thanks so much.”

“We go here every year for my mum’s birthday. Service is always fab and the food is gorgeous! 9 of us went last night and it didn’t disappoint! Love this place!”

To book delivery or a table at Liverpool’s Golden Empire Restaurant, visit the official website . For more information, visit the restaurant’s Tripadvisor page .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lee Dynasty Restaurant (4.5 out of 5 stars)

Where: 309 Aigburth Road, Liverpool - L17 0BJ

Opening times: Monday to Thursday (4.30pm to 11pm), Tuesday (CLOSED), Friday to Saturday (4.30pm to 11.30pm), Sunday (12pm to 10pm)

What customers are saying: “Visited this restaurant for the first time, got sweet and chicken with egg fried rice for take out. it tasted amazing, will definitely be getting food again in the near future.”

“The staff are absolutely lovely, attentive and kind. The food was amazing, and the prices were great.”

Advertisement

“It’s by far the best tasting and best quality Asian food I’ve ever had. There’s nowhere in Liverpool that has better prawn toast and I dare anyone to prove me wrong, the staff are lovely too.”